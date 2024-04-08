 Skip to content

The Masters: Brooks Koepka vows to learn from past and challenge for major glory at Augusta National

Jon Rahm is defending champion at The Masters; Rory McIlroy can complete the career Grand Slam with victory at Augusta National; world No 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives at the favourite and Tiger Woods returns to action

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, The Masters and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports