AIG Women's Open: Full groupings and tee times for final round of major season at Walton Heath

Pairings and tee times for the final round of the AIG Women's Open, held at Walton Heath in Surrey and exclusively live on Sunday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.

USA unless stated; (X) denotes amateurs

Starting at hole one

0755 Haruka Kawasaki (Jpn)

0805 Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha), Eun Hee Ji (Kor)

0815 Mao Saigo (Jpn), Julia Lopez Ramirez (Esp) (x)

0825 Angela Stanford, Danielle Kang

0835 In Gee Chun (Kor) Xiyu Janet Lin (Chn)

0845 Klara Davidson Spilkova (Cze), Kylie Henry (Sco)

0855 Caroline Hedwall (Swe), Georgia Hall (Eng)

0910 Ryann O'Toole, Morgane Metraux (Sui)

0920 Mina Harigae, Celine Boutier (Fra)

0930 Charlotte Heath (Eng) (x), Alice Hewson (Eng)

0940 Lindy Duncan, Miyu Yamashita (Jpn)

0950 Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Rose Zhang

1000 Na Rin An (Kor), Kokona Sakurai (Jpn)

1015 Leona Maguire (Irl), Yuri Yoshida (Jpn)

1025 Maja Stark (Swe), Wei-ling Tsu (Tpe)

1035 Moriya Jutanugarn (Tha), Lindsey Weaver (USA)

1045 Jaravee Boonchant (Tha), Yu Liu (Chn)

1055 Grace Kim (Aus), Ruoning Yin (Chn)

1105 Nicole Broch Estrup (Den), Hyejin Choi (Kor)

1120 Hae Ran Ryu (Kor), Diksha Dagar (Ind)

1130 Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Aditi Ashok (Ind)

1140 Minjee Lee (Aus), Emily Pedersen (Den)

1150 Gemma Dryburgh (Sco), Johanna Gustavsson (Swe)

1200 Cara Gainer (Eng), Gaby Lopez (Mex)

1210 Allisen Corpuz, Jin Young Ko (Kor)

1225 Megan Khang, Yuna Nishimura (Jpn)

1235 Jenny Shin (Kor), Olivia Cowan (Ger)

1245 Alim Kim (Kor), Stephanie Meadow (NIrl)

1255 Anna Nordqvist (Swe), Akie Iwai (Jpn)

1305 Atthaya Thitikul (Tha), Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor)

1315 Minami Katsu (Jpn), Alison Lee

1330 Nasa Hataoka (Jpn), Perrine Delacour (Fra)

1340 Nelly Korda, Amy Yang (Kor)

World No 1 Nelly Korda is six off the lead heading into the final day of the AIG Women's Open

1350 Andrea Lee, Jiya Shin (Kor)

1400 Linn Grant (Swe), Ally Ewing

1410 Hyo Joo Kim (Kor), Angel Yin

1420 Charley Hull (Eng), Lilia Vu

