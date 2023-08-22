Solheim Cup 2023: Who is playing, when does it start and how can I watch live on Sky Sports?

Team Europe will be chasing a historic threepeat over Team USA this September at the Solheim Cup, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will have round-the-clock from Andalucia, with live coverage before the first tee time until after play has finished for each of the three days, plus daily highlights and a host of extra programming available to enjoy.

Here is all you need to know to make sure you don't miss any of the action…

When and where is the 2023 Solheim Cup?

The Solheim Cup is a biennial competition played over three days between teams of 12 players from the USA and Europe, with this year's event heading to Spain for the first time.

Finca Cortesin in Andalucia will make Spain the sixth European country to host the competition and is one of the longest courses in Europe, with the par-72 layout measuring at nearly 7,500 yards.

Can Suzann Pettersen lead Europe to a historic third consecutive Solheim Cup victory?

The course has previously Volvo World Match Play Championship in 2009, 2011 and 2012 and should provide a challenging test for players when the Solheim Cup is played there from September 22-24.

What time is the first tee shot?

Play is scheduled to begin at 8.10am local time (7.10am BST) on Friday and Saturday, with foursomes matches going off in 12-minute intervals and the last of the four games getting under way at 8.46am (7.46am BST).

The fourballs action is then set to begin at 1.40pm (12.40pm BST) on both days, although could be pushed back slightly, with 15 minutes between each match and the final game beginning at 2.25pm (1.25pm BST).

All 24 players will then be involved in the Sunday singles, with the opening match starting at 11.10am in Spain (10.10am BST) and the last of the 12 fixtures set to go off at 1.22pm (12.22pm BST).

Who is playing for Team Europe?

Captain: Suzann Pettersen (Nor)

Vice-captains: Laura Davies (Eng), Caroline Martens (Nor) and Anna Nordqvist (Swe - serving as playing vice-captain)

The qualification campaign ended after the ISPS Handa World Invitational, where the top two players on the LET European Solheim Points List and next six in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings secured, with Pettersen then having four picks to complete her line-up.

Automatic qualifiers: Celine Boutier (Fra), Carlota Ciganda (Esp), Linn Grant (Swe), Georgia Hall (Eng), Charley Hull (Eng), Leona Maguire (Irl), Anna Nordqvist (Swe)

Captain's picks: Gemma Dryburgh (Sco), Caroline Hedwall (Ger), Emily Pedersen (Den), Madelene Sagstrom (Swe)

Who is playing for Team USA?

Captain: Stacy Lewis

Assistant captains: Morgan Pressel, Natalie Gulbis and Angela Stanford

The qualification campaign runs until the CPKC Women's Open in Canada on August 28, when the top seven players in the Solheim Cup standings - along with the next two not already eligible in the world rankings - will be guaranteed a place. Lewis will then name three captain's picks on Monday August 29.

Automatic qualifiers (confirmed as of August 22): Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang. Five more to be confirmed on August 28

Captain's picks: Three to be confirmed on August 29

Which team has the better record?

Catriona Matthew captained Europe to successive wins, following a dramatic success at Gleneagles in 2019 by winning in Ohio in 2021, with Pettersen now looking to continue that streak and claim a third consecutive European victory for the first time in the tournament's history.

Pettersen registered the winning point in her final professional appearance during the 14.5-13.5 win in 2019 and then served as a vice-captain two years ago, with the Norwegian having plenty of the team that claimed a 15-13 victory at her disposal for this year's contest.

Team USA have won 10 of the 17 editions since the Solheim Cup was launched in 1990, although are without a win since following a 2015 victory in Germany by prevailing 16.5-11.5 on home soil at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in 2017.

When and how can I watch live on Sky Sports?

All three days will be exclusively live on Sky Sports, along the opening ceremony, while you can download the Sky Sports App to get the latest news, interviews, highlights, clips, leaderboard scores and a dedicated live blog. Sky Sports News will also be in Spain to bring you the best storylines from a huge week in women's sport.

Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall will both likely play key roles for Team Europe this September

TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf and subject to change)

Thursday September 21 - 1700-1800 - Opening ceremony LIVE!

Friday September 22 - 0630-1830 - Day one LIVE!

Saturday September 23 - 0630-1830 - Day two LIVE!

Sunday September 24 - 0900-1800 - Day three LIVE!

What is the format?

There are 28 matches played over the three days, under three different types of match play - foursomes, fourballs and singles, with each match worth one point to the team total. The team who gets to 14.5 points first will win the Solheim Cup, while Europe will retain the trophy if the tournament ends in a 14-14 draw

Foursomes sees two golfers from Europe compete against a pair from the USA, with team members alternating between shots and each team using one ball. Four matches are played on Friday morning and four on Saturday morning.

Fourballs also sees two golfers from each team compete, but each player uses his own ball. The lowest score from each pair will count for the score for their side. There are four fourball matches each afternoon for the first two days.

The final day sees all 24 players compete in singles matches, where every member from the USA team plays against a European opponent in a head-to-head contest.

