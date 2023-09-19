Junior Solheim Cup: Team Europe beat Team USA 15-9 in Spain to defend title for the first time

Team Europe enjoyed a 15-9 victory over Team USA in the Solheim Cup

Team Europe made it back-to-back wins at the PING Junior Solheim Cup and defended their crown for the first time in history after defeating USA 15-9 at La Zagaleta, Spain.

The home side, led by captain Gwladys Nocera and vice-captain Nora Angehrn, had stormed to a convincing five-point lead after the opening session on day one after winning 5.5 points out of a possible six in the morning foursomes.

A share of the spoils in the afternoon fourballs on Monday left the hosts needing just four points on the final day to retain the trophy, with Europe then winning six and drawing one of the 12 singles matches to complete an impressive victory.

"Being a captain is easy when you have a team like this!" Nocera said. "We really loved the course but I think it was due to a really good preparation. These girls know how to do it and they work really hard. I have to congratulate them for all the work they have put in during the season and over these two days."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As the Solheim Cup gets underway on September 22, we take a look back at some classic winning moments from down the years between Team USA and Team Europe. As the Solheim Cup gets underway on September 22, we take a look back at some classic winning moments from down the years between Team USA and Team Europe.

With 12.5 points the target on day two, USA came out fighting as Jasmine Koo defeated Andrea Revuelta (Spain) 2&1 in the opening match.

Francesca Fiorellini (Italy) made it three wins from three as she beat Anna Davis 5&3 thanks to some incredible iron play, before Europe added another point shortly after as Nora Sundberg (Sweden) won 4&2 against Gianna Clemente.

Live Solheim Cup Golf Live on

Despite needing just two more points to defend their title, a wave of red soon emerged on the scoreboard, as Yana Wilson defeated Yana Beeli (Switzerland) on the final hole, Kathryn Ha came from three down to edge past Anna Canado (Spain) with a birdie on the last and Leigh Chien beat Josefin Widal (Sweden) 3&2.

But with Savannah De Bock (Belgium) continuing her fine form to win 4&3 against Megan Meng, Cloe Amion (Spain) - 1up on Elizabeth Rudisill coming down the last - was able to two putt for victory to seal the 2023 title for Team Europe.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"This is a dream come true," Amion said. "Just being here is great but to win is amazing. I didn't know Savannah had won her match so didn't realise it was the winning putt! But just getting it in brought so much satisfaction and happiness."

In the concluding matches, Meja Örtengren found her best form to beat Irene Kim 4&3, while Denisa Vodickova lost her first match of the week falling 2&1 to Anna Song. Helen Briem (Germany) was narrowly defeated by Ryleigh Knaub 1UP, with Rocio Tojedo, the star of Monday's foursomes, halving her match against Asterisk Talley.

Who will win the 2023 Solheim Cup? Watch exclusively live this September on Sky Sports! Live coverage from the opening ceremony begins at 5pm on Thursday September 21, with the opening day's play live on the Friday from 6.30am. Stream the Solheim Cup and more with NOW.