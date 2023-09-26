Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry hopes for Rory McIlroy pairing as Jon Rahm seeks Sergio Garcia's advice

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe's relaxed mood was on show as they set up for their pre-Ryder Cup official photographs Team Europe's relaxed mood was on show as they set up for their pre-Ryder Cup official photographs

Shane Lowry would relish the opportunity to tee it up alongside Rory McIlroy in the Ryder Cup this week but insists the team aren’t yet aware of the pairings for the opening day.

Lowry made his European debut in a record-breaking loss at Whistling Straits in 2021, registering one point from three matches as Team USA romped to a 19-9 victory.

The former major champion partnered McIlroy in the Friday fourballs two years ago, where they were beaten 4&3 by Tony Finau and Harris English, with Lowry keen to avenge that loss if they were to be selected together again this week at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

"Obviously Rory [McIlroy] and I are good friends, so I think we would love to play together and we'd love to go out there at some stage," Lowry said in his pre-tournament press conference.

"We probably feel like we didn't do ourselves justice in fourballs at Whistling Straits and I think maybe we'd like the opportunity to go at it again and try and win a point this time."

Lowry - a captain's pick for Luke Donald's side after failing to qualify automatically - played alongside McIlroy, Sepp Straka and Tommy Fleetwood in Tuesday's practice round, although admits he is unsure if he will get the chance to tee it up with the Northern Irishman this week.

"I honestly don't know what's going to happen on Friday on Saturday yet," Lowry added. "We haven't been told. We're going to play together and we're going to play the next couple of days and I'm sure we'll find out soon, but obviously it would be nice.

"Look, anybody would want to play with Rory [McIlroy]. He's one of the best players in the world. He's one of the best players in my opinion, he's in the top players of all time already, and he's not even nearly finished. Yeah, it would be nice to go out there with him."

Rahm reveals Garcia conversation ahead of Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm is looking to fill the void left by the absence of some Ryder Cup stalwarts after speaking to two Team Europe veterans ahead of this week.

Five of the 2021 Ryder Cup line-up have joined the LIV Golf League and are ineligible for this year's contest, along with stalwarts Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell, leaving Rahm as one of the more experienced members of the team.

Rahm has sought advice from Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia during his past Ryder Cup appearances, with the Spaniard revealing he has spoken to both in the build-up to this year's event.

"I did talk to him [Garcia] and ask for advice," Rahm said. "He did show me a lot of what to do at Whistling Straits and obviously in Paris, as well. But I did have a little bit of a chat with him and with Poulter.

"Not that it's going to be easy to take on the role that those two had both on and off the golf course, but just to hear them talk about what they thought and what they felt is obviously invaluable information. [The conversation with] Poulter was a little bit longer than last week. Sergio as recently as yesterday."

