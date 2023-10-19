Zozo Championship: Collin Morikawa takes first-round lead at PGA Tour event in Japan

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the first round from the Zozo Championship in Japan Highlights of the first round from the Zozo Championship in Japan

Collin Morikawa shot a six-under 64 to lead the Zozo Championship after the first round of the PGA Tour event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Home player Mikumu Horikawa and victorious Team Europe Ryder Cup member Nicolai Hojgaard were among five players just a shot back at the course on the outskirts of Tokyo, the only tournament on the North American circuit which is held in Japan.

Morikawa has Japanese ties on his father's side, though he is unclear who his distant relatives might be in Japan. Regardless, he was delighted with his start as he aims for a first PGA Tour win since the Open two years ago.

Collin Morikawa established an early lead at the Zozo Championship

"There's obviously a little bit more meaning to this tournament for me," Morikawa said. "But look, a win's a win, I'll take a win anywhere, right?

"I'm doing everything I can the next three days and kind of tonight to make sure I give myself the best opportunity to do that.

"We've kind of been able to travel over here and play golf to just learn a little bit more and kind of reconnect with the culture and essentially my history."

Japanese player Horikawa joked about looking up at the leaderboard and seeing a 'kawa' on top - but that was Morikawa rather than him.

Nicolai Hojgaard is among the players chasing Collin Morikawa

"So oh, that's not me," Horikawa said. "Oh, I want to catch up with him."

The Zozo Championship field is stacked with Japanese connections and many local players.

Xander Schauffele, three back after a 67, has maternal grandparents living in Tokyo and his mother, Ping Yi, has roots in Taiwan and grew up in Japan.

His mother-in-law is also Japanese, and his wife is half Japanese and grew up in Japan's southern island of Okinawa.

Xander Schauffele is one of the players at the Zozo Championship who has a connection to Japan

Rickie Fowler's mother has Japanese roots and his grandfather, Yutaka Tanaka, is Japanese. Kurt Kitayama's mother was born in Japan, and his father, Clifford, is Japanese-American. Fowler and Kitayama each shot 71 in the opening round.

Schauffele's parents also lived for a time in Tokyo. He said he is familiar with the language, but not fluent.

"I need a lot of help," Schauffele said. "The more time I spend here I pick up on phrases.

"Whenever my parents didn't want me to understand anything, they spoke in Japanese. It's been around me my whole life."

