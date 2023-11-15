Sky Sports to show PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship for three more years
Sky Sports will remain the home of all four of golf's men's majors after securing a three-year agreement with the PGA of America to broadcast the PGA Championship plus the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which starts in 2024
Last Updated: 15/11/23 10:16am
Sky Sports will show the PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland for at least three more years after securing an extension of their partnership with the PGA of America.
The 2024 PGA Championship, won this year by Brooks Koepka, will take place from May 13-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, meanwhile, returns for a historic sixth time to Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan, from May 23-26.
The agreement means Sky Sports viewers will continue to have access to comprehensive and in-depth coverage of both tournaments.
"We're really pleased to be able to confirm this extension with the PGA and continue the brilliant relationship that has enabled us to deliver the best possible coverage to golf fans across the years," Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht said.
"It's been great to see our viewing figures and golf audience continue to grow, and we know we have an amazing opportunity over the next three years to continue to grow the sport, alongside our great partners at the PGA."
Where are the next PGA Championships?
|PGA Championship
|2024 - Valhalla Golf Club - Louisville, Kentucky
|2025 - Quail Hollow Club - Charlotte, North Carolina
|2026 - Aronimink Golf Club - Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
|Senior PGA Championship
|2024 - Harbor Shores - Benton Harbor, Michigan
|2025 - Congressional Country Club - Bethesda, Maryland
|2026 - TBC
Sky Sports Golf is the home of golf in the UK and in 2024 will show all four men's majors, all five women's majors and both men's and women's tours - well over 100 tournaments in total.
In addition, golf fans can tune in for round-the-clock coverage on Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, SkySports.com and via Sky Sports' social channels.
"We are ecstatic to continue our partnership with Sky Sports," PGA of America chief commercial officer Jeff Price said.
"This extension ensures that golf spectators across the UK and Ireland can witness all of the thrilling action at the PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship each May.
"We take great pride in our close collaboration to bring the excitement of major championship golf to Sky's dedicated audience."
