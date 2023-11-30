Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods moves up four places at but late bogeys hit again

Tiger Woods moved up four places in the standings at the Hero World Challenge after he shot a second round of 70, two under par, as his latest injury comeback continued.

However, after hitting four birdies on the front nine, Woods then stuttered to three bogeys and just a single birdie in the final six holes, stemming his progress.

The tournament in the Bahamas sees Woods playing for the first time since withdrawing during The Masters at Augusta National in April due to plantar fasciitis.

"I cleaned it up a little bit from [Thursday] for sure," Woods said after his round.

"I didn't quite have the finish I'd have liked to have, missed a couple of putts coming in, made a couple of little mistakes, but overall it was a better start and better commitment.

"I kept it going with that today [Friday], I just wish I would have made a couple more putts to keep the round going.

"Maybe because I haven't played in a while! [in answer to why haven't finished as strong as started over last two days]. I'm rusty. This golf course will bring that out of you a bit too. Some of the pin locations.

"Unfortunately I just haven't finished off my last two rounds the way I'd like to, but I've got two more days to prove it."

Woods, who has since undergone surgery on his right ankle and foot, is the tournament host at the Hero World Challenge, which is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour.

On day one of the tournament, Woods started positively before dropping four shots in a three-hole stretch on his back nine to stutter to a three-over 75.

