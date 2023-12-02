Tiger Woods unable to make progress at Hero World Challenge after rollercoaster third round

Tiger Woods posted a second successive under-par round as his comeback continued at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday.

Woods' day began with two bogeys and ended with a dropped shot on his final hole but featured five birdies in a one-under par 71, which saw the 15-time major winner move to level par for the tournament.

The highlight of Woods' day came at the ninth when he chipped the ball onto the green from the bunker before making his fourth birdie of the day after birdying at the third, sixth and eighth holes. However, there were a few sloppy shots on his back nine.

Woods is making his first appearance since withdrawing mid-round from The Masters in April.

The 47-year-old says he's playing pain free after having ankle surgery seven months ago on the right leg that was severely injured in his 2021 car accident.

