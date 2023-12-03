Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods has mixed final round on return to professional golf

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods drains the birdie putt from 34 feet out on the par-three fifth at the Hero World Challenge. Tiger Woods drains the birdie putt from 34 feet out on the par-three fifth at the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods had a mixed final round on his return to professional golf at the Hero World Challenge, finishing even par for the tournament with a level-par 72 on Sunday.

Woods sunk five birdies in his final round but a double bogey, plus three more bogeys, put a dent in any attempt at moving up the leaderboard.

After starting the day on even par, Woods got off to a difficult start to his final round with a double bogey at the par-three second and dropped down to 18th.

However, he recovered well on his opening nine, a sensational 34-foot birdie at par-three fifth plus three more birdies taking him to one-under.

A bogey on the eighth set him back but he entered the back nine on even par, hitting four out of six fairways on the way.

Woods had struggled on the back nine throughout the week and again his highlights were rendered redundant as birdies on the 14th and 15th were matched by bogeys on the 11th and 16th to see him finish the day where he started it on even par.

"I think I have come a long way from being a bit rusty to playing four rounds," Woods said.

Tiger Woods said it was great to be competing again and is looking to play one tournament a month in 2024

"Just the physicality of playing and competing again, I haven't done this in a while so it was nice to get out there with the guys and have some fun.

"I just wish I could have played a little cleaner but there is always next time.

"I think if you ask me right now I am a little bit sore.

"Maybe I can get into a rhythm of something like one tournament a month.

"That was the plan going into next year and I don't see why that would change."

Woods was making his first appearance since withdrawing mid-round from The Masters in April.

The 47-year-old says he's playing pain free after having ankle surgery seven months ago on the right leg that was severely injured in his 2021 car accident.

