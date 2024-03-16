The Players: Rory McIlroy's hopes fade despite late birdie burst in third round at TPC Sawgrass

Rory McIlroy's hopes of a weekend charge at The Players faded despite a late birdie burst in his third round at TPC Sawgrass.

The world No 2 held a share of the first-round lead but slipped seven off the halfway pace with a one-over 73 on Friday, with McIlroy experiencing another mixed display during a third-round 69.

McIlroy made 21 birdies during his first three days of the PGA Tour's flagship event, the same total managed during the entirety of his 2019 success, although has struggled at times with all areas of his game at various points this week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne 'Radar' Riley states that Rory McIlroy's one-over-par 73 during the second round was one of the worst performance he has seen from him

The 34-year-old was level par for his round until birdieing each of his last three holes, taking him to nine under, with McIlroy declining media for the second successive day and heading to the range to work on his play.

McIlroy will head into the final day eight strokes off the pace, as Xander Schauffele carded a bogey-free 65 to take a one-shot advantage over US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Xander Schauffele holed a huge putt on the par four 14th hole at TPC Sawgrass to take the outright lead at The Players Championship

What happened to McIlroy?

McIlroy made a two-putt birdie at the par-five second but dropped a shot at the par-three next after missing the green off the tee, with the Northern Irishman then joining playing partner Sepp Straka in making pars throughout the remainder of his front nine.

The par streak ended when McIlroy got up and down from the greenside bunker to pick up a shot at the par-five 11th, followed by an eight-foot birdie at the 12th, only for him make a mess of the par-four 14th and rack up a double-bogey.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy made a costly double bogey on the 14th hole at TPC Sawgrass for the second consecutive day at The Players Championship

McIlroy two-putted from 30 feet to pick up a shot at the 16th and made a 10-footer to birdie the iconic par-three 17th, before holing a 20-footer at the last to complete a three-birdie finish.

McGinley: McIlroy's "race is run"

McIlroy won earlier in the year on the DP World Tour at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic but has failed to register a top-20 finish in his four starts on the PGA Tour, with former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believing he is too far back to challenge for victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy birdied the 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass to card a three-under-par 69 during the third round of The Players Championship

"He's well capable of something but the problem is not getting to nine, it's the quality of players ahead of him," McGinley said in commentary.

"They're all going to go forwards and certainly one or two are probably going to get in the 60s, so I would say his race is run."

The Players Championship Live Sunday 17th March 2:00pm

McGinley added: "He is battling with his game and it's not coming easy at the moment for McIlroy. A bit of band aid going on, trying to play with a fade that worked well for him on the first day.

"His faults were exposed the last couple of days, with water balls off the tee in particular, but he's putting quite decently."

Who will win The Players? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, with a host of extra feeds available via the red button. Stream the PGA Tour and more with NOW.