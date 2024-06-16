US Open 2024 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times for final round at Pinehurst No 2

Bryson DeChambeau holds a three-shot lead and is paired with Matthieu Pavon; Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay paired together for first time since their Ryder Cup clash last September; Watch the final round live from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf
Rory McIlroy will face a Sunday showdown against Patrick Cantlay as the pair look to chase down Bryson DeChambeau in the final round of the 124th US Open at Pinehurst No 2.
McIlroy will play alongside Cantlay at 7.10pm BST, the first time they have been grouped together since a heated exchange with Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava during the Ryder Cup last September in Rome.
The Northern Irishman had felt LaCava's celebrations after Cantlay holed a lengthy putt on the 18th green had been out of line, with the argument later continuing when McIlroy had to be restrained by team-mate Shane Lowry in the car park.
"Yeah, should be great," Cantlay said about the McIlroy pairing after a third-round 70. "I'm in a great spot. It's a golf course that's a challenge. If you can make some birdies, you can gain a lot of ground. I'm really happy with how I played today, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."
All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
1230 SH Kim (Kor), Gunnar Broin (x)
1241 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jackson Suber
1252 Brandon Wu, Austin Eckroat
1303 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Ben Kohles
1314 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1325 Sepp Straka (Aut), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
1336 Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young
1347 Nico Echavarria (Col), Brendon Todd
1358 Justin Lower, Sam Bennett
1409 Adam Scott (Aus), Brian Campbell
1425 Matt Kuchar, Frankie Capan III
1436 Adam Svensson (Can), Harris English
1447 Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1458 Max Greyserman, Sahith Theegala
1509 Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley
1520 Scottie Scheffler, Tom McKibbin (NIrl)
1531 Brooks Koepka, Tim Widing (Swe)
1542 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1553 Isaiah Salinda, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1604 Cameron Smith (Aus), Wyndham Clark
1615 J.T Poston, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1631 Shane Lowry (Irl), Zac Blair
1642 Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
1653 Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1704 Neal Shipley (x), Luke Clanton (x)
1715 Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1726 Brian Harman, Mark Hubbard
1737 David Puig (Esp), Thomas Detry (Bel)
1748 Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley
1759 Davis Thompson, Xander Schauffele
1810 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1826 Aaron Rai (Eng), Tom Kim (Kor)
1837 Corey Conners (Can), Collin Morikawa
1848 Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1859 Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1910 Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1921 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Bryson DeChambeau
