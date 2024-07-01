LPGA Tour: Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin claim narrow team victory at Dow Championship

Former world No 1s Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin claimed a team victory with a one-shot win at the LPGA Tour's Dow Championship.

The 21-year-olds partnered for the first time and finished 22 under for the week, carding a bogey-free 62 in better-ball at Midland Country Club to finish a shot clear of Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho.

The pair birdied three of their first four holes before Thitikul added another at the par-three seventh and Yin picked up a shot at the par-four ninth to see the pair turn in 30. The duo added successive gains from the 12th, only for Ewing and Kupcho to pull level with back-to-back birdies from the 14th.

Thitikul rolled in a 12-foot birdie at the par-three last to edge back ahead, which was enough for victory when Ewing and Kupcho - the overnight leaders - were unable to match the closing birdie to extend the contest.

"We got off to a slow start, but we hung in there," Ewing said. "It wasn't easy. I think in these tournaments, if you get to hole 18 (and) you have a chance to win the golf tournament or force a play-off, that's all you ask for."

South Koreans In Kyung Kim and Haeji Kang shot 65 and finished in a tie for third at 19 under with Danish teammates Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Nicole Broch Estrup, who posted a final-round 63.

English duo Georgia Hall and Charley Hull teamed up to claim a share of fifth on 18 under with Auston Kim and Australian Grace Kim, while Gigi Stoll of the United States and Nataliya Guseva of Russia took seventh spot.

Image: Georgia Hall and Charley Hull made five birdies in a six-hole stretch on their back nine

What's next?

The LPGA Tour takes a week off before heading to Europe for the Amundi Evian Championship from July 11-14, the fourth of five women's majors. The Ladies European Tour is in England next for the Aramco Team Series event at the Centurion Club, beginning Friday and live on Sky Sports.

