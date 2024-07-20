The Open tee times: Pairings and start times for final round of 2024 contest at Royal Troon

Billy Horschel goes out at 2.25pm in the final group with Thriston Lawrence; Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler all in major contention; Watch the final round live on Sunday from 8am on Sky Sports Golf or stream with NOW
Sunday 21 July 2024 15:26, UK
Groupings and tee times for the final round of The 152nd Open at Royal Troon, where Billy Horschel tops a congested leaderboard and is searching for a maiden major win.
Reigning PGA champion Xander Schauffele and former US Open champion Justin Rose are part of a six-way tie for second that contains world No 272 Dan Brown, who is in contention on his major debut despite double-bogeying his final hole on Saturday.
Sam Burns, Russell Henley and Thriston Lawrence are all within one of the lead, with 12 players separated by just four strokes heading into what is set to be a thrilling final day on the Scottish coast.
USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
0735 Andy Ogletree, Darren Fichardt (Rsa)
0745 Younghan Song (Kor), Luis Masaveu (Esp) (x)
0755 Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Darren Clarke (NIrl)
0805 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
0815 Rickie Fowler, Aaron Rai (Eng)
0825 Corey Conners (Can), Tommy Morrison (x)
0835 Marcel Siem (Ger), Brooks Koepka
0845 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor)
0900 Jorge Campillo (Esp), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
0910 Richard Mansell (Eng), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
0920 Kurt Kitayama, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
0930 Jordan Spieth, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
0940 Alex Cejka (Ger), Jacob Skov Olesen (Den) (x)
0950 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Phil Mickelson
1000 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Harris English
1010 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1025 Tom Hoge, Adrian Meronk (Pol)
1035 Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
1045 Davis Thompson, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1055 Matt Wallace (Eng), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1105 Max Homa, Jason Day (Aus)
1115 Sepp Straka (Aut), Eric Cole
1125 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Cameron Young
1135 Joe Dean (Eng), Ewen Ferguson (Sco)
1150 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Patrick Cantlay
1200 Gary Woodland, MK Kim
1210 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Brendon Todd
1220 Calum Scott (Sco) (x), Matteo Manassero (Ita)
1230 Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa
1240 Alex Noren (Swe), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1250 Chris Kirk, Laurie Canter (Eng)
1300 John Catlin, Sean Crocker
1315 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Daniel Hillier (Nzl)
1325 Sungjae Im (Kor), Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1335 Justin Thomas, Matthew Jordan (Eng)
1345 Shane Lowry (Irl), Adam Scott (Aus)
1355 Dan Brown (Eng), Scottie Scheffler
1405 Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose (Eng)
1415 Sam Burns, Russell Henley
1425 Billy Horschel, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
Who will win The 152nd Open? Watch extended coverage on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Sunday At The Open, live from 8am, with early play on the red button ahead of full coverage from 10am. Watch The Open on Sky Sports Golf, or stream The Open and more top sport with NOW.