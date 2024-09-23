BMW PGA Championship: Billy Horschel and Rory McIlroy's battle for Wentworth victory, from inside the ropes

As Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel battled it out for BMW PGA Championship victory, Sky Sports’ Alex Eaton had a unique behind-the-scenes view as a volunteer score board holder. He shares his experience walking Wentworth alongside two of the world’s best…

When the rain was pouring early on Sunday morning, I questioned why I was getting out of bed to walk around a golf course for six hours! When I arrived at Wentworth, nothing could have readied me for who I was going to be selected to walk with.

As I got to the volunteer's tent, there was one group everyone was talking about - the marquee threeball of Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel and Matteo Manassero that were teeing off in the final group.

I never thought in a million years that I would be lucky enough to get that group, especially as it was the first year I was volunteering here, but my luck was in. McIlroy is a hero of mine and I couldn't believe how fortunate I was, so suddenly the nerves and excitement set in.

After telling all my mates who I was walking around with, I headed over to the first tee with the big scoreboard in hand. Passing the fans as I went by, all I could here was comments like 'wow, he has the best job' and 'are you walking around with Rory?', with so many asking for photos with the board.

Once I waded through the crowds, I stood and waited eagerly on the tee box for the players to walk over from the putting green. First over was Horschel, closely followed by Manassero. Horschel came over and introduced himself, the Italian leader closely followed.

Then I heard the crowds cheer and knew McIlroy must have arrived. He walked over towards me he had a grin on his face which suggested 'I know you already know who I am'. To him I probably looked like a kid in a sweet shop! He introduced himself and I nervously told him to play well.

Image: Rory McIlroy introduced himself on the first tee ahead of the final round

'Fore Left!'

Horschel and Manassero hook their tee shots into the crowd to the left of the fairway but not the four-time major winner, who piped his drive straight down the middle before the crowd erupted.

As I walked with them down the first fairway, I couldn't believe how fortunate I was to be just yards away from the world's best golfers. Although, all I could think was, 'please don't slip over and fall down the steep hill in front of thousands!'

The first few holes flew by and I was kept busy updating the scoreboard with lots of birdies and a few bogeys. I struggled to think of a way to make conversation with McIlroy, but got my chance as we left the fifth hole.

Fans stuck their hands out over the ropes asking for high fives from the former world No 1. I looked to my right and jokingly said 'Rory, do you think it's me they are shouting at and trying to high five?!'. He laughed and put his arm around me, before he said in his distinctive accent 'I think so'.

We carried on talking and he was saying how he thought he was playing well and how amazing the fans had been amazing, despite the horrible weather, making very clear how much he loves playing Wentworth.

I couldn't believe how easy it was to talk to McIlroy, especially with him in contention to win - I thought that he would have his game face on and not want to chat to me!

As the round went on and the players got to 19 under, a sudden sinking feeling struck me. As I looked in the pouch to replace a score, I realised I had no cards with nine written on it.

Panicked, I frantically scrolled through hundreds of numbers in the pouch, thinking that I was about to ruin the one job I had during the round! Luckily, I had the genius idea to turn a six upside down and to use that as a temporary nine for the time being until I could tell someone what happened.

I made it to the tee, where I could ask a senior staff member what I could do considering what was going on. To my relief, and embarrassment, they laughed at me saying that I just had my cards up the wrong way. As it turned out, my 'genius' was not so clever after all!

Late drama at Wentworth

I could tell things were heating up as frustrations grew, with Horschel letting out a loud 'damn it dude' which rang out on the tee box. You could tell Horschel knew he was in with a chance, as he was getting the most animated out of the three golfers.

On the 17th, Horschel threw his club at the ground, which bounced up and clipped Manassero! As we walked down the fairway after those tee shots, I was expecting to have to help look for the golf ball in the bushes. However, Horschel's ball couldn't have been more in the middle of fairway!

All I could think was that if he was that upset with a 300-plus yard drive straight down the middle, then he would be devastated if he was me spraying the ball about left to right at the weekends!

McIlroy was on the 17th green in two after a fantastic three-wood, where the thousands of people around the green fell silent. They all knew in the back of their minds that if McIlroy had any chance to win the BMW PGA Championship, then this putt had to drop!

I was stood just off the green, willing the ball into the hole as he hit it. The crowd went wild, the atmosphere was electric. McIlroy was tied for the lead after sinking a massive eagle putt.

Surrounded by security and police, we walked down the 18th fairway. McIlroy was in prime position, with Horschel in the bunker and - one back from the leaders - forced to lay up. McIlroy on the other hand, came here to win and went for the hero shot.

Slinging his long iron way out to the right, trying to play a draw into the tucked pin, McIlroy dropped to his knees as the ball looked water bound. Fortunately, it carried on drawing and landed in the rough.

As we walked up to the green, the crowd were chanting McIlroy's name. Horschel had a few feet for birdie after sticking his wedge in tight, but they all knew McIlroy only needed an up and down to win at Wentworth for a second time.

Image: Rory McIlroy was looking to win the BMW PGA Championship for a second time

McIlroy slightly mis-judged his chip and left a long putt for birdie and victory, but he didn't convert and left himself facing playing the hole again in a play-off with Horschel and South Africa's Thriston Lawrence.

A day to remember at Wentworth

As they left the green to go and sign for their score cards, the crowd were buzzing to know they were getting more golf. McIlroy shook my hand and thanked me for my time, before getting on the buggy and driving to the 18th tee to play the hole again.

When I walked to the volunteer's hut, I was flooded with people asking for photos with me and the scoreboard. I couldn't believe what was going on! I raced back so I could watch the play-off, where I was willing McIlroy to win but it wasn't to be as Horschel holed that massive eagle for victory.

I was so fortunate to have been given this opportunity and to get the final group on the final day of the BMW PGA Championship, but next year this could be you! 570 volunteers helped at Wentworth this week and the competition wouldn't be possible without them.

Everyone was so friendly and welcoming, all sharing their stories of when they had been out and walked with the world's best during previous years. I'm now already look forward to my next sporting volunteering adventure!

