DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy 'liking chances' of Dubai win but warned to 'look out' for Tyrrell Hatton

Rory McIlroy says he likes his chances of closing out his 2024 season with victory at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, but has been warned to "look out" for a frustrated Tyrrell Hatton who still hasn't hit top form.

Paired together in the final group on Friday, McIlroy and Hatton both hit three-under 69s at the Jumeriah Golf Estates to sit joint second at eight under, one shot off surprise leader Antoine Rozner after the Frenchman carded a 64.

The Ryder Cup team-mates got to those scores in vastly different fashion, however, McIlroy racing to an early two-shot lead after four birdies in seven holes and then slipping back, Hatton appearing off the boil for much of his round but making up ground on the back nine.

McIlroy, described as looking "ominous" by Sky Sports Golf's Paul McGinley, feels he is still well set for the weekend, while a Race to Dubai title looks to be all-but sealed with the only other contender Thriston Lawrence adrift at one under.

"I got off to a great start, four under through seven, and I was feeling like I was in total control of what I was doing," said McIlroy, who has three wins so far this year and has won in Dubai twice before.

"And then I just started to miss a few fairways around the turn. When you start missing fairways the way the course is set up this week, you're going to start to struggle.

"So I made two bogeys in the next three holes, I steadied the ship a little bit, but felt like I let a couple of chances slip by on 14 and 15, but played the last three holes well. It was nice to finish with a birdie and at least shoot something in the 60s, after the start that I had.

"But I'm so comfortable around this place, and I've had success before. So I'm liking my chances going into the end of the weekend."

Hatton, meanwhile, didn't manage a birdie until the sixth hole but from there, didn't make a single bogey on his way to a 69 to follow up that first-round 67, when he was also frustrated with his swing.

"Pretty similar things to yesterday to be honest, in terms of not feeling very comfortable," he said afterwards. "Just every shot felt like a bit of a struggle I guess.

"Three under is a pretty acceptable score all things considered but naturally you want to be better so I guess it's fair to say I'm pretty frustrated.

"Taking the positives from two days where I don't feel like I've played the kind of golf I'm capable of, I'm one shot off the lead going into the weekend.

"Hopefully I can find something and hit it a little bit better and that will make this weekend more exciting for me but I'll go out there and give it my best over the next few days and just hope something clicks."

Rozner aiming for Dubai glory and PGA Tour card

McIlroy and Hatton are two on the star-studded list of contenders in Dubai, with Joaquin Niemann one shot further back and Shane Lowry, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tommy Fleetwood also in the top 10.

But leading the way is Rozner, who is playing for something else this weekend - a PGA Tour card for next year, which he needs a minimum of solo seventh to grab.

"I need a really good weekend for that," Rozner said after his second-round 64. "I'm going to try to focus on having two solid days and see how it goes at the end.

"I think if I can have a chance on Sunday to either win it or get one of those cards, yeah, it would be great.

"I've been playing really well the last few months, and yeah, let's go. Let's take advantage of it."

Sky Sports pundits on Dubai 'cracker': 'McIlroy looking ominous' | 'Look out for Hatton'

Sky Sports' Paul McGinley:

"It wasn't vintage McIlroy. We thought at one stage - after four birdies in seven holes starting out - that he was going to run off into the daylight a bit and put a bit of distance between himself and the field, but that didn't happen.

"He got derailed there but, a good finish. We haven't seen the best of McIlroy over the last two days but he's one shot off the lead and looking ominous.

"Hatton, again, we know he's got so much more. He's one hell of a player, and not fully on his game today - he's certainly a guy that's going to relish the battle over the weekend."

Sky Sports' Andrew Coltart:

"Tyrrell said after the range earlier today that was one of worst warm-ups he's had in 25 years, just said he was striking it terribly. To go out there and hit a 69 around a golf course like that, in the company of Rory McIlroy, says a lot about Tyrrell Hatton. He's right up there as one of the best five, six golfers in the world at the minute.

"You can't tell how good a golfer is by his good rounds. You can tell how good a golfer is by his bad rounds. And if Tyrrell Hatton is one shot off the lead, not playing well, playing badly, then the world of golf needs to look out.

"Rozner is capable here, but the cards have all got to fall for him. He's come in here with a lot of confidence, but he's not quite in the same bracket of some of the players in the top 10 right now and his driver does go awry from time to time.

"It's still a really meaningful weekend ahead for Rory McIlroy, in terms of what he can achieve. He looks very likely now to come alongside Seve Ballesteros with a sixth Race to Dubai title. He would dearly love to have both of those trophies on that green on Sunday evening. Rozner is that man at the moment that's out in front.

"It's going to go right down the wire. I think it's going to be a fiercely fought contest over the weekend.

"Niemann's in great shape. McIlroy's up there, but he's worried about his golf swing. Hatton, I think he's recovered from a dodgy day. Fleetwood is still in it, and you can't rule out the likes of Rasmus Hojgaard and maybe even Jesper Svensson could even pull something out the bag. It's going be a cracker."

