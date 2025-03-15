The Players Championship 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for third round at TPC Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy tees off at 6.25pm UK time alongside J.J. Spaun as the 2019 Players Championship winner resumes on nine under; Shane Lowry opens the day in the first pairing with Danny Walker; Watch the third round live on Saturday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 15 March 2025 00:37, UK
Groupings and tee times for the third round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
USA unless stated; All times GMT
Starting at Hole One
1225 Shane Lowry (Irl), Danny Walker
1235 CT Pan (Tpe), Justin Lower
1245 Tom Kim (Kor), Mac Meissner
1255 Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele
1305 Rico Hoey (Phi), Jesper Svensson (Swe)
1315 Aaron Rai (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor)
1325 Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)
1335 Matt Kuchar, Joel Dahmen
1350 Austin Eckroat, Keegan Bradley
1400 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Camilo Villegas (Col)
1410 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Kurt Kitayama
1420 Ryan Fox (NZ), Denny McCarthy
1430 Hayden Springer, Will Chandler
1440 J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk
1450 Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge
1500 Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith
1515 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Trey Mullinax
1525 Chandler Phillips, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1535 Isaiah Salinda, Sami Valimaki (Fin)
1545 Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
1555 Davis Riley, Justin Thomas
1605 Cameron Young, Carson Young
1615 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Bud Cauley
1625 Matt McCarty, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1640 Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler
1650 Patrick Cantlay, Sam Ryder
1700 Taylor Moore, Rickie Fowler
1710 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Scottie Scheffler
1720 Sepp Straka (Aus), Charley Hoffman
1730 Harris English, Billy Horschel
1740 Jacob Bridgeman, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1755 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jake Knapp
1805 Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris
1815 Collin Morikawa, Alex Smalley
1825 J.J Spaun, Rory McIlroy (NIR)
1835 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Akshay Bhatia
How can I watch The Players on Sky Sports?
Sky Sports is offering extended live coverage of The Players and continues from 1pm on both days over the weekend.
The PGA Tour's main feed, marquee groups, featured groups and featured holes feed will be available all four rounds on Sky Sports+, along with six bonus groups, while you can download the Sky Sports app to get live scores, text commentary and highlights throughout the week.
Who will win The Players? Watch live throughout the week on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the third round begins on Saturday at 11.30am. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.