Nelly Korda and Charley Hull eliminated at T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas

Nelly Korda's defence of her T-Mobile Match Play title came to an end as she was eliminated before the knockout stages.

The world's top-ranked player needed to defeat Ariya Jutanugarn in her final round-robin game but lost 1-up on Friday and failed to qualify for the round of 16.

Korda looked on course to progress when she took advantage of Jutanugarn bogeying the par-3 13th to move 1 up, but she would bogey the 15th, allowing her opponent to draw level, and could not recover when she fell behind to Jutanugarn birdieing the 16th.

Korda's struggles typified the week for the world's top 10 players. Eight played in this tournament but only second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul advanced to the knockout stage.

Image: Charley Hull was eliminated by Esther Henseleit

England's Charley Hull also bowed out of the competition after losing her must-win final round-robin match against Esther Henseleit 5&4.

T-Mobile Match Play: Last-16 draw

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Ariya Jutanugarn vs Narin An

Brooke Henderson vs Maja Stark

Sei Young Kim vs Lauren Coughlin

Stephanie Kyriacou vs A Lim Kim

Jeeno Thitikul vs Nataliya Guseva

Mao Saigo vs Angel Yin

Carlota Ciganda vs Madelene Sagstrom

Ashleigh Buhai vs Celine Boutier

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Watch all days of the T-Mobile Match Play from Las Vegas live on Sky Sports Golf this week. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime