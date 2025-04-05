Nelly Korda and Charley Hull eliminated at T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas
World No 1 Nelly Korda and England's Charley Hull bow out in dramatic conclusion to round-robin phase of at T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas watch the knockout rounds of the T-Mobile Match Play live on Sky Sports Golf from 11pm on Saturday
Saturday 5 April 2025 08:17, UK
Nelly Korda's defence of her T-Mobile Match Play title came to an end as she was eliminated before the knockout stages.
The world's top-ranked player needed to defeat Ariya Jutanugarn in her final round-robin game but lost 1-up on Friday and failed to qualify for the round of 16.
Korda looked on course to progress when she took advantage of Jutanugarn bogeying the par-3 13th to move 1 up, but she would bogey the 15th, allowing her opponent to draw level, and could not recover when she fell behind to Jutanugarn birdieing the 16th.
- LPGA Tour - T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards results
- Got Sky? Watch the latest golf tournaments LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 💻
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Korda's struggles typified the week for the world's top 10 players. Eight played in this tournament but only second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul advanced to the knockout stage.
England's Charley Hull also bowed out of the competition after losing her must-win final round-robin match against Esther Henseleit 5&4.
T-Mobile Match Play: Last-16 draw
- Ariya Jutanugarn vs Narin An
- Brooke Henderson vs Maja Stark
- Sei Young Kim vs Lauren Coughlin
- Stephanie Kyriacou vs A Lim Kim
- Jeeno Thitikul vs Nataliya Guseva
- Mao Saigo vs Angel Yin
- Carlota Ciganda vs Madelene Sagstrom
- Ashleigh Buhai vs Celine Boutier
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Watch all days of the T-Mobile Match Play from Las Vegas live on Sky Sports Golf this week. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime