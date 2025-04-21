Solheim Cup 2026: Anna Nordqvist names Caroline Hedwall and Mel Reid as Team Europe vice-captains

Europe captain Anna Nordqvist has named Caroline Hedwall and Mel Reid as vice-captains for next year's Solheim Cup in the Netherlands.

Hedwall has represented Europe as a player on five occasions, winning or retaining the Cup on all but one occasion.

"I was so thrilled when Anna invited me to be one of her Vice Captains in 2026 as the Solheim Cup has definitely provided many of the most important moments of my career," Hedwall said.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Anna and I have shared so many experiences, both on Tour and on European teams together, that I feel like we are very aligned in our thinking on how to help ensure the European team is able to perform at its best.

"I think, together with Mel, we really understand each other and are all very feisty competitors so I am sure we are going to work very well together for the good of our team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at some of Anna Nordqvist's best shots from her previous Solheim Cup appearances.

Meanwhile, Reid is a seven-time winner on the LET and LPGA, has represented Europe in the Solheim Cup on course four times (2011, 2015, 2017 and 2021) and as a Vice Captain twice in 2019 and 2024.

"If the Solheim Cup is happening, I want to be there for Europe in whatever way I can contribute," Reid said.

"Some of my fondest core memories have been during a Solheim Cup week and in that European team room. I am honoured that Anna asked me to be one of her vice-captains."

For Team USA, Angela Stanford has been named as Stacy Lewis' successor and will captain Team USA for their Solheim Cup title defence in the Netherlands.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Angela Stanford has been named as the USA Captain for next year's Solheim Cup. She takes over from Stacey Lewis and will be tasked with retaining the trophy against Europe in The Netherlands next September.

Stanford featured six times for Team USA and was part of three winning teams, with her last appearance seeing her contribute to a comeback victory on European soil in 2015.

The 47-year-old has announced Kirsty McPherson as her first vice-captain.

The former major champion has been an assistant captain for the last three editions of the biennial contest, including to Lewis for each of the previous two contests. Her backroom staff are as yet to be announced.

Europe will bid to regain the Solheim Cup from the United States at Bernardus Golf from September 11-13, 2026.

Team USA withstood a final-day fightback from Team Europe to claim a 15.5-12.5 victory and win the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final day from the Solheim Cup as Team USA secured a 15.5-12.5 victory over Europe in Virginia.

Lewis' side took a 10-6 advantage into the Sunday singles at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, leaving them requiring just 4.5 points for victory, with Megan Khang, Allisen Corpuz and Rose Zhang all posting big wins to move them closer to their target.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player World number two Lilia Vu birdied the 18th hole to claim a half-point that secured Team USA the Solheim Cup in Virginia.

Charley Hull led from the front to thrash world No 1 Nelly Korda and Georgia Hall also claimed a big win to raise hopes of a historic European comeback, with seven matches left on the course either tied or in favour of Pettersen's side at that stage.

Celine Boutier and Leona Maguire won their matches to move Europe closer to the 14 points required to win for the fourth time in a row, only for Lilia Vu to secure the half-point needed for victory when she won her final two holes to tie against rookie Albane Valenzuela.

Watch the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, majors and more live on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.