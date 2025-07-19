The Open 2025 tee times: Full pairings and start times for third round of men's major at Royal Portrush
Watch third round of 153rd Open Championship live on Sky Sports from 9am on Saturday or stream without a contract; world No 1 and halfway leader Scottie Scheffler paired with England's Matthew Fitzpatrick at Portrush; Rory McIlroy to play alongside Jordan Smith
Saturday 19 July 2025 16:17, UK
Pairings and tee times for the third round of The 153rd Open, held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
World No 1 and halfway leader Scottie Scheffler has been paired with England's Matthew Fitzpatrick as he looks to secure his fourth major title and second of the year, after the PGA Championship in May.
Both Scheffler and Fitzpatrick - who won the 2022 US Open - carded eight birdies during Friday's second round, with Scheffler opening up a one-shot lead over Fitzpatrick after shooting a seven-under 64.
Full R3 pairings and tee times
All times BST; USA unless stated
Starting from hole one
0935 Matthias Schmid (Ger), Corey Conners (Can)
0945 Sepp Straka (Aut), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
0955 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Adrien Saddier (Fra)
1005 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)
1015 Thomas Detry (Bel), Jacob Skov Olesen (Den)
1025 Bryson DeChambeau, Nathan Kimsey (Eng)
1035 Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence (RSA)
1045 Justin Leonard, John Parry (Eng)
1100 Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia (Spa)
1110 Jesper Svensson (Swe), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1120 Riki Kawamoto (Jpn), Wyndham Clark
1130 Shane Lowry (Ire), Jon Rahm (Spa)
1140 J.J. Spaun, Dustin Johnson
1150 Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
1200 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Jordan Spieth
1215 Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner (Fra)
1225 Romain Langasque (Fra), Daniel Berger
1235 Sungjae Im (Kor), Dean Burmester (RSA)
1245 Matt Wallace (Eng), Akshay Bhatia
1255 Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover
1305 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Justin Thomas
1315 Aaron Rai (Eng), Rickie Fowler
1330 Marc Leishman (Aus), Oliver Lindell (Fin)
1340 Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele
1350 Kristoffer Reitan (Nor), Matthew Jordan (Eng)
1400 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Justin Rose (Eng)
1410 Harry Hall (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)
1420 Sam Burns, Lee Westwood (Eng)
1430 Jordan Smith (Eng), Rory McIlroy (Nir)
1445 Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1455 Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup
1505 Harris English, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1515 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
1525 Haotong Li (Chi), Brian Harman
1535 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Scottie Scheffler
Watch round three of the 153rd Open Championship live on Sky Sports on Saturday.
