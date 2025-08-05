Ryder Cup 2025: How Chris Gotterup is making late claim for Team USA spot after remarkable recent run

After a week to remember, previously unknown Chris Gotterup is making a shock late claim for a spot on Team USA's Ryder Cup team - but who is he?

Not many, even the most avid golf follower, had heard of Gotterup this time two weeks ago.

When the 26-year-old boarded the plane to take part in the Genesis Scottish Open, the only goal was to do as best he could at the Renaissance Club, only to hold off the spirited challenge of Masters Champion and world number two Rory McIlroy to clinch a shock victory for his second PGA Tour title.

The rising star of US golf was not done there, boosting his stock once more as he stormed to an outright third-placed finish at Royal Portrush in The Open - an event the American, with Danish heritage, had not even qualified for when he left home for Scotland.

"I expected to play well, but I don't think I expected quite this well," Gotterup said after his Open efforts. "I don't know what's going on over here.

"Maybe my European blood in me a little bit has come to life."

Suddenly, out of nowhere, Gotterup has now catapulted himself into Ryder Cup contention.

Who is Chris Gotterup?

Gotterup grew up in Maryland and played for two different colleges - Rutgers and then Oklahoma. He was one of the most decorated college players of his era, winning the Haskins Award as the nation's top golfer at Oklahoma. His father Morten was a good amateur golfer. His grandfather was born in Denmark and moved to the United States in the 1960s.

His start to professional life as a golfer, turning pro in 2022, was inauspicious. Prior to the incredible last two weeks, he had won just once on the PGA Tour - last year's Myrtle Beach Classic.

This season, prior to the Scottish Open, Gotterup had not finished in the top 10 on the PGA Tour, missing the cut nine times in 23 starts.

Then his world was turned upside down after keeping McIlroy at bay, earning him the opportunity to even play at Royal Portrush.

What has happened to his ranking?

Gotterup entered the Scottish Open ranked 158th in the world. The victory moved him up over 100 spots, before his podium finish at The Open catapulted him to 27th, his career-best by a long, long way.

He also ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings - the order of merit on the US circuit - which guarantees him a spot in the playoffs and PGA Tour signature events next season.

Gotterup is now gearing up to compete at this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. It kicks off three playoff events culminating in the Tour Championship in Atlanta from August 21-24.

Gotterup's Open charge

Having propelled himself onto the golfing radar at the Scottish Open, Gotterup sought to build on his momentum upon arriving at Royal Portrush. Build, he did.

Gotterup was flirting on the periphery on day one as he carded an opening 72, a productive round largely undone by three straight bogeys along his back nine. He then thrust himself firmly into contention on the Friday with a superb 65 that included two eagles, before beginning his weekend with a third-round 68 after another eagle at 12.

At times, it looked like he might prove the stiffest competition for Scottie Scheffler, three birdies along the front nine seeing him reach the turn in 33 to cut the eventual champion's lead to four.

He later made amends for a bogey at the 11th with back-to-back birdies to reclaim solo second, only for an imperious Scheffler to pull away for good. Still, it would be a four-under final-round 67 in Northern Ireland to register his best finish at a major.

Not bad for a tournament he wasn't supposed to be at.

In finishing third, Gotterup earned a Masters debut in 2026, with Augusta National putting places aside for the four-highest finishers at The Open.

He also added another £850k ($1.128m) to his career earnings, following the £1.2m ($1.58m) he secured at the Scottish Open, which he had entered having made £2m ($2.7m) over his three years since turning professional.

Ryder Cup dream alive?

Asked after The 153rd Open who he would root for at the Ryder Cup, Gotterup, of Danish heritage, confirmed he would support Team USA. He might end up doing more than just supporting them, though.

Gotterup, who also just finished tied-10th at the 3M Open, may have given Team USA captain Keegan Bradley another decision to make.

"I haven't thought about it at all," Gotterup said after The Open. "I mean, it really wasn't ever on my radar. I obviously hoped to play well, and it would be a miracle. Now I mean, I have no idea. Northeast is my home, and we'll see what happens."

He currently sits 20th in the USA Ryder Cup rankings as he looks to earn one of Bradley's six captain's picks.

"Someone asked me last week if you've ever been on a heater," said Gotterup last month. "And I said, I guess this is kind of my first one. I'm just going to try to ride it out as long as I can."

