LIV Golf League: Joaquin Niemann continues stellar season with UK victory

Joaquin Niemann continued his stellar season with a commanding wire-to-wire victory at LIV Golf UK by JCB, marking his fifth win of the 2025 season and seventh LIV Golf win overall, both LIV Golf records.

The Chilean posted rounds of 65, 63 and 68, finishing at 17 under, three shots ahead of his closest challenger.

On the team side, Legion XIII surged to a team victory for the second consecutive week and the fifth time this season.

Bubba Watson made a strong charge on the back nine. The RangeGoats GC captain was scorching hot, going birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie on holes nine to 14. The remarkable run was vintage Watson, and the 44-year-old cut the deficit to two shots with four holes to play.

A birdie for Niemann on the 15th hole would stretch the lead back to three, but Watson made things interesting for a short time. He finished the week at 14 under, good for solo second place and his best-ever LIV Golf finish.

Caleb Surratt, 21, continued his rapid ascension as one of the league's brightest young players. He led the way for Legion XIII's come-from-behind team victory on Sunday when he recorded rounds of 67,68 and 65 to finish at 13 under and in third place, the best LIV Golf finish of his career.

In fourth place was Talor Gooch of Smash GC, who shot a five under 66 to finish at 11 under and continue his strong form after winning his last start at LIV Golf Andalucia.

On the team leaderboard, Legion XIII's victory was claimed by seven shots. The win marks their fourth of the season and eighth in the last two years.

Surratt led the charge, but it was the consistency of the team, top-to-bottom, that ensured another victory. Jon Rahm charged on Sunday, shooting a six under 65 to finish tied-fifth.

The three remaining LIV Golf League events of the season all take place in the United States, with the next tournament taking place at Bollingbrook Golf Club in Chicago from August 8-10.

