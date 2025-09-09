Is Rory McIlroy on USA Ryder Cup fan shirts? 'It looks a little similar!' - golfer tells Sky Sports

Rory McIlroy has told Sky Sports a silhouetted golfer emblazoned on a USA Ryder Cup shirt for sale "looks a little similar" to himself.

A report in The Telegraph on Tuesday revealed the potential blunder, with the golfer on the shirt bearing a striking resemblance to McIlroy's signature high-finish post-swing pose with a driver, complete with the words "USA Ryder Cup 2025".

The shirt, a Ralph Lauren product, remains for sale at a price of $65.

Image: An official USA Ryder Cup shirt for sale appears to include a silhouette of Team Europe golfer McIlroy (Credit: Official US Ryder Cup shop/Ralph Lauren)

Speaking to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, live on Sky Sports this week, the Northern Irishman admitted it may well be him.

When asked to confirm or deny whether it was his silhouette, McIlroy said: "It looks more like Adam Scott than me but yeah, it looks a little similar, I don't know."

Weir followed up by asking: "There's going to be loads of American fans wearing McIlroy's silhouette on their top?", to which an assumed McIlroy replied: "That's okay. That's fine. I won't mind that!"

Image: Is this the pose and picture used of McIlroy on a USA Ryder Cup shirt? (Credit: PGA)

McIlroy: Europe remain Ryder Cup underdogs for challenge in USA

McIlory and the rest of his Team Europe team-mates will look to defend their crown at Bethpage Black from September 26-28, live on Sky Sports.

Indeed, Luke Donald's charges secured a sensational 16.5/11.5 victory at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy two years ago, and now search for their first Ryder Cup victory in the USA since the 'miracle of Medinah' in 2012.

For McIlroy, Europe remain underdogs, saying: "Any time an away Ryder Cup comes to town, I do think we're still underdogs.

"It's a really tall task, but not an insurmountable one. I think there is an opportunity there, but we have to get the planning right.

"We have to make sure we're all ready for what lies ahead, but I think Luke Donald's got everything under control and I'm sure he's thought of every single scenario, so I think we're good in that department.

"Last week was a busy week, this week's a busy week. Obviously, the two days of the practice trip are going to be busy, but from Wednesday to Sunday next week is a time to have a bit of fun, recharge the batteries, but then also keep your game ticking over and make sure that you're doing the right [things] and that you're sharp going into Bethpage.

The practice trip will be important for a lot of different reasons for us as a team, but I also think the rest of that week is going to be important where we all do what we need to do. We're all individual sports people, we all have our different routines, so whatever we need to do to be 100 per cent ready, that's what we'll do.

"It's great to have all the lads here this week, apart from Sepp [Straka], but Sepp will join us on the practice trip and it'll be great to get us all together.

"I think it's amazing it's pretty much the same team of 12 as well. Obviously, you sub in Rasmus [Højgaard] for Nicolai [Højgaard] this time, but it is. Since Rome two years ago, a lot has happened in terms of golf and people playing elsewhere, so I think just to get us all together again and to build up that.

"The majority of us see each other a lot, but then there's a few people we don't see as much, so I think just getting us all back together and sort of building that up again is going to be really, really important.

"I think it'll be easy once we all get together. It's like nothing's ever really changed, so I'm excited for it."

