Ryder Cup 2025: Bryson DeChambeau to lead out Team USA in Friday foursomes as Jon Rahm opens for Team Europe again in New York

Keegan Bradley has named Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas as Team USA's opening pairing for the Friday foursomes, as Jon Rahm leads out Team Europe once again in New York.

DeChambeau - who returns to the Team USA line-up after missing the 2023 contest - partners Thomas at 7.10am on Friday morning (12.10pm UK time), while Rahm is involved in the opening match for a fourth consecutive Ryder Cup.

Rahm partners LIV Golf League team-mate Tyrrell Hatton, having formed an unbeaten partnership during Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup victory - where Luke Donald's side claimed a historic clean sweep in the Friday foursomes session.

Image: Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton will lead out Team Europe in Friday's opening foursomes

Another of Donald's foursomes partnerships returns from two years ago, with Masters champion Rory McIlroy teaming up with Tommy Fleetwood - who claimed the winning point during Europe's 16.5-11.5 win in Rome.

Those two face Collin Morikawa and Harris English, both part of Team USA's record-breaking home win at Whistling Straits in 2021, while Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay - a familiar pairing in team competitions - face Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland.

"He's obviously a great player and had an amazing year this year," Hovland said about MacIntyre. "I think we really vibe well off of each other, and we've had some good games here the last couple weeks. So yeah, it will be fun."

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler partners Russell Henley, having played together three times during last year's Presidents Cup win, with the American duo facing Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Bradley has elected to bench three of his four rookies for the opening session, with Ben Griffin, JJ Spaun and Cameron Young all sitting out, along with Sam Burns, while Rasmus Hojgaard - Europe's only debutant - does not feature for Donald's side.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka miss out, having played both foursomes sessions in Rome in 2023, with Justin Rose - making his seventh Ryder Cup appearance - the other European player not involved in the opening morning.

Team Europe are chasing a fifth away Ryder Cup victory and the first since the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah', while Team USA are looking to extend a run that has seen eight of the last nine editions won by the home side.

Friday's foursomes line-up (all UK time)

1210 Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas vs Jon Rahm (Esp) and Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1226 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley vs Ludvig Åberg (Swe) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1242 Collin Morikawa and Harris English vs Rory McIlroy (NIrl) and Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1258 Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Robert MacIntyre (Sco) and Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Donald: We had so many options!

Luke Donald, speaking to Golf Channel: "We know in match play you have to get off to a good start and these guys [Rahm and Hatton] have had a lot of success together. They know how to win, get on well and are a strong partnership.

"The players and their profiles evolve, so you have to look at personality match-ups. We have so many options that it is quite fun for me as a captain.

"We know the US are strong. They have so many amazing foursomes partnerships and we wanted to bring our best. We feel this is our best."

Keegan Bradley said in his press conference: "Besides the fact that he [DeChambeau] is a world-class player and one of our best players on the team, we wanted to send out a fiery group to lead us out with these fans.

"Bryson just relishes these opportunities. He's one of these guys where you hear on a basketball team who wants the ball for the last shot. So is Justin. Let's not forget, Justin is the heartbeat of our team. They are to go out and be a really tough team to beat."

