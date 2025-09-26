Ryder Cup 2025: First tee experience at Bethpage Black - How Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau helped lift 'flat' New York crowd

What was the first-tee atmosphere like at the Ryder Cup and did the New York crowds live up to the hype? Sky Sports' Ali Stafford followed the action from the main grandstand and reflects on the opening day at Bethpage Black...

Spectators were seen eagerly running towards the course as soon as gates opened at 5am, where enhanced security measures and airport-style scanners - in place due to President Donald Trump's visit - greeted anybody trying to get inside 'the bubble' of the grandstand.

The additional restrictions didn't stop the stand being at capacity while Bethpage was still covered in darkness, with thousands more being turned away and sent trudging down the fairways to find a different vantage point.

Image: The Guardians of the Cup were among the European fans in the crowd in New York

'Sweet Caroline' and 'Don't Stop Believin' were among the karaoke classics bellowing out of the speakers as the sun started to rise in New York, with the DJ orchestrating renditions of 'USA! USA!' to try and ramp up atmosphere in a subdued crowd.

Noise increased as American captain Keegan Bradley jogged from one side of the stand to another and applauded the home fans, who booed Luke Donald and his vice-captains as they stepped to the first tee, although it was a far cry from the intimidating atmosphere widely predicted pre-event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team USA captain Keegan Bradley fired up the Bethpage Black crowd on the eve of the Ryder Cup, running down the 18th hole waving the American flag. X Credit: @KellenbergerGLF

Chants of "f*** you, Rory" - aimed at Rory McIlroy - were heard as he was shown practising on the big screen, suggesting a more raucous crowd could be incoming, while a flyover from the US Air Force added to the patriotism as the opening session edged closer.

Bryson DeChambeau brought the excitement when he walked out alongside Justin Thomas, draped in an American flag, then smashed his opening drive as hard as he could before rolling in the first birdie of this year's contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm kick-off the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, New York.

Yes, there were the inevitable boos for Europeans as the next matches were introduced. Yes, there were the creative songs aimed the players' way - including Ludvig Åberg getting 'tuck your shirt in' directed at him ahead of his pre-match photograph.

There were also the obligatory cheers for American players stepping up to the tee or hitting shots on the TV screen, but this wasn't the 'bearpit' atmosphere expected. In fact, there were stints during those opening holes where the first tee was eerily quiet.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Friday foursomes from the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where Team Europe opened up a 3-1 advantage

"Is this a library?" chanted the European fans, something we hear regularly in football stadiums yet almost unfathomable at a Ryder Cup, with "you're supposed to be at home" another familiar song that made an appearance.

Any hopes of the golf lifting American spirits were quickly quashed by Europe building a dominant lead in the middle two matches, while DeChambeau and Thomas failed to build on their early advantage to see Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton put the visitors further ahead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Europe claimed their second point after Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood beat Collin Morikawa and Harris English 5&4

An opening-session sweep was a possibility when Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay squandered a three-hole lead on the back nine, only for them to close out victory just after the President - in golf shoes - flew over in his Air Force One.

Bradley said he had "a feeling things are going to turn" heading into the afternoon session, but the arrival of Trump at the first tee temporarily increased sound levels - even if not all complimentary - before returning to relative quietness.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player President Trump arrived at the Ryder Cup ahead of the fourball session and received a warm welcome from the US crowd

Was it the lack of a powerful playlist from the grandstand DJ? Had the $750 general admission for a ticket out-priced some noisier fans? Was it simply the scoreline being in the Europeans' favour? Whatever the reason, a spark was required.

Trump stood behind a screen as players acknowledged him walking past, then accompanied DeChambeau to the first tee with Queen classic 'We Will Rock You' as the walk-on track. A surreal experience? Absolutely, but one that will be remembered for years to come.

Image: Bryson DeChambeau had Donald Trump walk to the first tee alongside him at the Ryder Cup

Soon after DeChambeau struck his drive, he turned around and lifted both arms aloft to the crowd - encouraging the crowd to bring the noise. Music being played between groups soon followed and at least helped improve the atmosphere.

There's no denying the size of the crowds, with huge hospitality stands at capacity on many holes and fans several deep on almost every fairway. There's also no doubt that noise levels increased during the afternoon session - perhaps fuelled by additional refreshments on offer.

Image: American fans increased the noise levels during the afternoon session

Yet the cauldron-like atmosphere of a Ryder Cup first tee, something that greats of the game have talked about as one of golf's most nerve-wracking experiences, has yet to reach the heights that we saw in Rome or we are fully aware New York sports fans are capable of.

Bradley will be keen for that to change over the weekend.

Who will win the Ryder Cup? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday with build-up from 9am on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage at midday and the opening tee shot at 12.10pm. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.