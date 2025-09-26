Ryder Cup 2025: Spectators ejected for bad behaviour with Rory McIlroy among players heckled and abused at Bethpage Black

Multiple spectators following Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry's match at the Ryder Cup have been ejected as tensions boiled over during the Saturday fourballs at Bethpage Black.

European players have been subjected to personal abuse from American fans during the biennial event, where Luke Donald's side won both of Friday's sessions before extending their lead on Saturday morning in New York.

McIlroy responded to one heckler during his morning foursomes match with Tommy Fleetwood by telling them to "shut the f*** up", before firing his approach close and securing the birdie to give them a 3&2 win over Harris English and Collin Morikawa.

"I don't mind them having a go at us, like that's to be expected," McIlroy explained after that win. "I mean, that's what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing.

"Look, in between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine. But just let us - give us the respect to let us hit shots and give us the same chance that the Americans have, I guess.

Heckling continued throughout the afternoon session, where McIlroy partnered Lowry against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, with The Masters champion regularly receiving boos and shouts aimed his direction.

A rendition of "f*** you Rory" had been led by the MC on the first tee earlier in the day and was shouted by one spectator as McIlroy lined up his eagle putt at the par-five fourth, leading him to back away before missing the putt and settling for birdie.

Lowry made the eagle to win the hole and put Europe ahead, with the Irishman also subjected to taunts about his weight during the match and responding to holing one putt by shouting "f*** you, f*** you" at fans.

Image: Extra security was directed to monitor fan behaviour around the course

The jeers continued at the par-four sixth, with McIlroy pausing on the green and refusing to hit until the crowd stopped, with Thomas seen - on multiple holes - asking for the crowd to quieten as the European played their shots.

An increasing police presence was seen lining the fairways of the afternoon matches, while a warning notice about spectator notice - posted regularly on the TV screens around the course - continued to be displayed to fans.

In a statement, the PGA of America told Sky Sports: "We have added security and State Police to Match No 1 (McIlroy and Lowry's match) as well as the other three matches in today's afternoon fourballs.

"Additionally, the frequency of fan behaviour messaging on video boards across the golf course has increased. We will continue to closely monitor fan behaviour and take appropriate action."

The message to spectators on the screen read: "Attendees consuming alcohol should do so in a responsible manner. Overly intoxicated attendees will be removed from the premises."

Europe took an 8.5-3.5 advantage into the afternoon session, leaving Donald's team requiring a further 5.5 points to retain the trophy or six points to claim a first victory - for either team - on away soil since the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah'.

