Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tournament reduced to 54 holes due to adverse weather on day three with final round on Sunday

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has been reduced to 54 holes and the final round will take place on Sunday, after play was cancelled due to high winds on day three.

After Friday's brutal weather conditions in Scotland led to a suspension of the second round in the late afternoon, those with holes still to finish returned to the week's three host courses - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns - on Saturday morning.

Round three then got under way in the early afternoon but no one managed to complete more than two holes before play was suspended.

Tournament organisers later announced that no further play would be possible on Saturday, with the third round now set to commence on Sunday morning as a two-tee start at all three venues from 9am to 11.23am.

Mikael Eriksson, tournament director, said: "We attempted to begin the third round this afternoon, but shortly after play started, wind gusts of 56mph were recorded which resulted in play being suspended.

"Conditions for the remainder of the day gave us no option but to cancel the third round, which will start afresh on Sunday morning."

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre, who will tee off at 9.22am on Sunday, and South Africa's Richard Sterne remain the men to catch at the top of the leaderboard on 12 under par.

Matt Fitzpatrick is four shots behind the leaders and sits eight under par, whilst counterpart Tommy Fleetwood is seven under par and Scotland's Scott Jamieson is tied in fourth place on 10 under par.

Watch the final round of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship live on Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am on Sunday. Stream the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and more contract-free with NOW.