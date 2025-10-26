LPGA International Crown: Charley Hull helps World team to third-place finish in South Korea

England's Charley Hull helped the World team defeat Japan in the third-and-fourth-place consolation match at the International Crown event at the New Korea Country Club.

Hull dominated her match against Ayaka Furue, winning 4 and 3 to conclude her week with a record of 3-1-1.

That victory was followed by a 3 and 2 win for Lydia Ko over Rio Takeda as the World team reached the two-point threshold first and secured third place.

Australia won the event with crucial victories for Minjee Lee and Hannah Green securing the title against the United States.

After finishing runner-up to Thailand in 2023 at TPC Harding Park, the Aussies went one better in Korea thanks to Lee and Green's 2 and 1 wins over Angel Yin and Yealimi Noh, respectively.

The foursomes match between Australians Stephanie Kyriacou and Grace Kim and Americans Lilia Vu and Lauren Coughlin was inconsequential when Green secured victory in the second singles match on the 17th hole.