Rory McIlroy Award: DP World Tour launches new trophy from 2026 major season after Northern Irishman's Grand Slam success
New award has been named in honour of Europe’s first career Grand Slam winner and introduced from the 2026 DP World Tour season; Rory McIlroy will ineligible to receive the trophy; watch the DP World Tour live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 11 November 2025 09:03, UK
The DP World Tour has announced a new trophy named after Rory McIlroy, in honour of him becoming Europe’s first winner of the career Grand Slam.
McIlroy is just the sixth male golfer in the modern era to win all four majors, with his dramatic play-off success at The Masters seeing him join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in the Grand Slam club.
The Rory McIlroy Award will be introduced for the 2026 season and awarded to the DP World Tour member who performs the best across all four majors during a calendar year.
- Rory McIlroy's Grand Slam history: Essential reading 🔍
- Got Sky? Watch the majors on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Stream majors and more with no contract 📺
The award will go to the player who earns the most Race to Dubai points from The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open, however McIlroy will be ineligible to win it himself.
"To have something named after you, that will be presented to future generations of players, is a huge honour and it is very humbling," McIlroy said ahead of the DP World Tour Championship.
"It certainly means a lot to me because the DP World Tour was where I started my career. I've always loved playing on it and, of course, representing Europe and the Tour in the Ryder Cup.
"I'm incredibly proud to be the first European to achieve the career Grand Slam. The majors represent the pinnacle of our sport, and I hope my success can inspire other DP World Tour members to chase and achieve their own dreams for years to come.
"I look forward to seeing who becomes the first recipient of this new award in 2026 and it will be another very proud moment for me personally to present the trophy to them."
The Rory McIlroy Award is the latest named after players who have made a significant contribution to the sport of golf, with Seve Ballesteros, Harry Vardon, Sir Henry Cotton and John Jacobs all recognised with trophies.
The Seve Ballesteros Award is presented annually to the member voted Players' Player of the Year and the Harry Vardon Trophy to the Race to Dubai winner, while the Rookie of the Year receives the Sir Henry Cotton Award. The John Jacobs Trophy, named after the European Tour's Founding Father, is presented to the winner of the Legends Tour Order of Merit.
DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings said: "Whilst Rory will no doubt go on to achieve many more great things during his career, as a Tour we wanted to commemorate his historic achievement this year of becoming the first European winner of the Career Grand Slam.
"This new award will be a permanent legacy that we hope will inspire future generations of DP World Tour members aiming to follow in Rory's footsteps on golf's biggest stage.
"Rory has already made such an immense contribution to our Tour and to golf in general across his career to date. He is also a wonderful ambassador for global golf, so we are incredibly pleased to unveil The Rory McIlroy Award in his honour."
Watch Rory McIlroy in DP World Tour action live on Sky Sports. Stream the DP World Tour and more with no contract.