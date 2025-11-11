Rory McIlroy Award: DP World Tour launches new trophy from 2026 major season after Northern Irishman's Grand Slam success

The DP World Tour has announced a new trophy named after Rory McIlroy, in honour of him becoming Europe’s first winner of the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy is just the sixth male golfer in the modern era to win all four majors, with his dramatic play-off success at The Masters seeing him join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in the Grand Slam club.

The Rory McIlroy Award will be introduced for the 2026 season and awarded to the DP World Tour member who performs the best across all four majors during a calendar year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Rory McIlroy's best shots from his five major wins, including shots from his most recent victory at Augusta National

The award will go to the player who earns the most Race to Dubai points from The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open, however McIlroy will be ineligible to win it himself.

"To have something named after you, that will be presented to future generations of players, is a huge honour and it is very humbling," McIlroy said ahead of the DP World Tour Championship.

"It certainly means a lot to me because the DP World Tour was where I started my career. I've always loved playing on it and, of course, representing Europe and the Tour in the Ryder Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy reflects on Team Europe's win at this year's Ryder Cup and his performances so far this year

"I'm incredibly proud to be the first European to achieve the career Grand Slam. The majors represent the pinnacle of our sport, and I hope my success can inspire other DP World Tour members to chase and achieve their own dreams for years to come.

"I look forward to seeing who becomes the first recipient of this new award in 2026 and it will be another very proud moment for me personally to present the trophy to them."

The Rory McIlroy Award is the latest named after players who have made a significant contribution to the sport of golf, with Seve Ballesteros, Harry Vardon, Sir Henry Cotton and John Jacobs all recognised with trophies.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy's best shots from his historical 2025 Masters victory at the Augusta National

The Seve Ballesteros Award is presented annually to the member voted Players' Player of the Year and the Harry Vardon Trophy to the Race to Dubai winner, while the Rookie of the Year receives the Sir Henry Cotton Award. The John Jacobs Trophy, named after the European Tour's Founding Father, is presented to the winner of the Legends Tour Order of Merit.

DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings said: "Whilst Rory will no doubt go on to achieve many more great things during his career, as a Tour we wanted to commemorate his historic achievement this year of becoming the first European winner of the Career Grand Slam.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"This new award will be a permanent legacy that we hope will inspire future generations of DP World Tour members aiming to follow in Rory's footsteps on golf's biggest stage.

"Rory has already made such an immense contribution to our Tour and to golf in general across his career to date. He is also a wonderful ambassador for global golf, so we are incredibly pleased to unveil The Rory McIlroy Award in his honour."

Watch Rory McIlroy in DP World Tour action live on Sky Sports. Stream the DP World Tour and more with no contract.