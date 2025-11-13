DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy makes strong start to title defence and boosts Race to Dubai hopes in season finale

Rory McIlroy made a strong start to his title defence and bolstered his hopes of another Race to Dubai success with an impressive first round at the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy arrived at Jumeirah Golf Estates with a commanding 767-point lead at the top of the DP World Tour's season-long standings, with Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton the only players who can still prevent him from a fourth consecutive Race to Dubai title.

The world No 2 made an early statement by opening with three consecutive birdies and continued to push forward during a low-scoring opening day, with a six-under 66 leaving him within two strokes of early leader Michael Kim.

Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood holds solo second after five birdies in a six-hole stretch in his back nine, with McIlroy a further shot back in tied-third alongside Thriston Lawrence and Andy Sullivan.

A solo second finish would guarantee McIlroy a seventh Race to Dubai success and move him within one of Colin Montgomerie's record, regardless of results elsewhere, although Penge's disappointing opening round increased his chances of closing out another Order of Merit.

Penge - requiring a three-way share of second to have any chance of overtaking McIlroy - sits tied-46th after an opening-round 74, while Hatton - needing a victory and results to go his way - carded a bogey-free 70 to sit six strokes back.

Kim leads as Fleetwood and McIlroy impress

American Kim set the clubhouse target after delivering an approach play masterclass during his bogey-free 64, giving himself 11 chances from inside 10 feet and making five birdies in a six-hole stretch on his back nine.

Fleetwood - who lost in a play-off at Sunday's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - made a birdie-birdie start and matched Kim's birdie burst from the 10th hole to get to seven under, as McIlroy maintained his formidable record at this event with an opening 66.

McIlroy followed back-to-back birdies by holing another from nearly 20 feet at the par-four third, then cancelled out his lone bogey at the par-three fourth by tapping in for birdie at the par-five seventh.

The world No 2 started his back nine with successive birdies and came close to a hole-in-one at the par-three 13th, missing the birdie opportunity before taking advantage of the par-five next, with McIlroy closing out his round with four straight pars.

Lawrence was seven under after 15 holes but stuttered along the closing stretch, bogeying the 17th and failing to birdie the last, with Sullivan also alongside the South African and McIlroy on six under after a bogey-free start.

2023 champion Nicolai Hojgaard shares sixth spot with Daniel Hillier and Brandon Robinson Thompson on five under, while Shane Lowry and Justin Rose - among the nine members of Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team are in the field - are part of the logjam on four under.

Penge struggled with his approach play during a frustrating opening day, where he was under par after eight holes but then carded four bogeys in a six-hole stretch, with only two players currently below him on the 52-man leaderboard.

Image: McIlroy is two strokes off the early lead at the DP World Tour Championship

McIlroy buoyed by 'perfect start' in Dubai

Rory McIlroy (six under, tied-third): "I got off to the perfect start, making three birdies in a row. Yeah, I felt like that was probably one of the best approach-play rounds I've had in a long time. My wedge play felt really sharp. Had a lot of good iron shots.

"I don't want to sound like I'm that disappointed but I feel like I left a few out there. I missed a couple of short ones. Overall, it was a really solid start on a golf course that I'm very comfortable on and historically I've played very well on."

Tommy Fleetwood (seven under, second): "I feel like it was a really good day. I didn't think it was that easy. There are some really good scores out there. There were some really demanding shots on that back nine and I felt like I got into a really good rhythm.

"Drove it as good as I've drove it all year. It was a really good driving day. Yeah, it was a really good score. Like I said, a lot of demanding shots and some pins were tucked away. I made two or three good par saves, which is key."

