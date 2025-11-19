Victor Perez: LIV Golf League confirm new signing as former DP World Tour winner quits PGA Tour to join all-European team

Three-time DP World Tour winner Victor Perez has become LIV Golf League’s first new signing ahead of the 2026 season after electing to leave the PGA Tour.

Perez won the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 2022 Dutch Open and 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the Frenchman securing dual membership on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour via his Race to Dubai position that year.

The 33-year-old has prioritised the PGA Tour the past two seasons but was in danger of losing his card on the American circuit, sitting 108th in the FedExCup standings heading into the RSM Classic, with Perez withdrawing from that final FedExCup Fall event ahead of his switch to LIV Golf.

Cleeks GC teased a new signing with a cryptic social media post, before later confirming Perez would complete their roster for next season alongside former world No 1 Martin Kaymer, England's Richard Bland and Poland's Adrian Meronk.

"Joining Cleeks Golf Club for the 2026 season feels like joining golf's next great chapter, as this club continues to push boundaries, perform at the highest level, and bring fresh energy and vision to the game," Perez said.

"The sport's growth has been incredible, and LIV Golf's innovation and energy are driving it forward. I'm excited to be part of that momentum and can't wait to get started in Riyadh."

Perez replaces Frederik Kjettrup, who was relegated out by not finishing in the top 48 on the points list, with further new signings expected before the 2026 LIV Golf League season starts on February 7.

"We're thrilled to welcome Victor as the final piece of our roster," Kaymer said. "We're focused on building not just a stronger team but also contributing to building the next generation of global golf stars. Victor embodies the precision and passion that will help us forge that path."

Compatriot Matthieu Pavon, France's only winner on the PGA Tour this century, was among those to pay tribute to Perez on social media. He said: "Only love to my friend Victor Perez as he begins his new journey.

"Life is made of choices, and I'm sure he has made it for the best: for his family, for himself, and for his team. Will miss our fun moments together on the course."

Stenson 'set for DP World Tour return' as Rahm, Hatton uncertainty continues

Former Open champion Henrik Stenson is reportedly set to return to the DP World Tour after being relegated from the LIV Golf League, according to Bunkered.

Image: Henrik Stenson has not played in a DP World Tour event since 2023

Stenson was removed as Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup captain after joining the Saudi-backed circuit but currently doesn't have status on the LIV Golf for next season after finishing 49th in the standings.

The Swede would first have to settle financial penalties imposed on him by the DP World Tour for playing in conflicting LIV events without permission, as Bernd Wiesberger previously did prior to his return from LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton also faced fines and suspensions for playing in LIV Golf events but remain eligible to play on the DP World Tour, as things stands, after appealing their punishments.

Former world No 1 Lee Westwood, who resigned his DP World Tour membership after losing an arbitration ruling in 2023: "It'll be interesting to see how the DP World Tour handle Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

"Their appeal must me due anytime now and it'll be interesting to see if their bans, fines, suspensions and consistent with previous ones. Tricky time and decisions coming up for the DPWT [DP World Tour]. Caught between a rock and a hard place."

