Rory McIlroy suffers 'roller coaster' first round at Australian Open as he shoots one-over 72

Rory McIlroy had a self-described "roller coaster" of a round at Royal Melbourne on the first day of the Australian Open.

McIlroy, whose pre-tournament news conference included comments that Royal Melbourne was not the best Sandbelt course in the city, had a wild round of six bogeys and five birdies around the composite course and shot a one-over 72.

Was it a case of the famed Sandbelt course, which has hosted three Presidents Cups, biting back? The swirling winds - including gusts of up to 60kph (38 mph) - were certainly a factor.

"It was a roller coaster day," McIlroy said. "Every time I got a birdie or two, I got a bogey or two.

"It wasn't terrible. I hit it in a couple of bad spots and had a couple of three-putts as well.

"I limited the damage but I hope the conditions are better tomorrow."

McIlroy, the Race to Dubai winner, is making his first appearance at the Australian Open since 2015, and also won the tournament in 2013.

He started his round on the back nine with a birdie on the 10th, followed by two bogeys - and that was just the start of his topsy-turvy round.

Image: Rory McIlroy had not played at the Australian Open since 2015 (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

His sixth bogey of the day came at the 135-meter (148-yard) par-three seventh - his 16th - but at least he was in good company as his playing partners, Australians Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee, also had fours.

The trio teed off at 7am, with thousands of fans following them around the course. Scott and Lee each shot two-under 69s.

"It was amazing, I couldn't believe how many people were there," McIlroy said of his early-morning entourage.

"There are events in golf that mean a little bit more. I think people in Australia take so much pride in this event."

Scott reiterated a similar feeling, saying: "Playing with Rory and Min, and fighting to get to the 10th tee this morning with the crowds was good fun," Scott said.

"But the course held up well, even in some of the most challenging wind I've probably ever played out here.

"Testament to the course and it's great for the tournament."

Image: Adam Scott of Australia and Min Woo Lee shot 69 (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Australia's Cameron Smith, trying to avoid missing his eighth consecutive cut, bogeyed two of his final three holes for a one-under 70.

"I feel like I did pretty good today, made all the putts I was supposed to make and I probably left a couple out there, but it is what it is," Smith said.

Elvis Smylie, the left-handed Australian who won last year's Australian PGA tournament, was the early clubhouse leader with a 65.

Playing on the par-four first - his 10th - Smylie's wayward shot over the green hit a spectator before rolling back into position for him to make birdie.

Image: Elvis Smylie hit a spectator's foot on his way to making a birdie (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

"The wind was whipping off the left and I just kind of didn't cut it up enough and I think it hit his foot," said Smylie.

"I don't think it hit him hard fortunately, and then it ricocheted to about five foot and I was able to roll that in.

"So when things like that happen, you just know that the golf gods are on your side for the day."

The winner of the Australian Open, which is the second event on the European tour's new schedule of tournaments for 2026, receives a Masters exemption next year, while the top three finishers not already exempt will qualify for the British Open in 2026 at Royal Birkdale.