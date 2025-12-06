Rory McIlroy nine strokes behind Australian Open leaders after strange encounter with banana peel in Melbourne

Rory McIlroy had a bizarre encounter with a banana peel lodged in long grass as he shot a three-under 68 on Saturday at the Australian Open.

His round left him nine strokes behind leader Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who made birdie putts on 17 and 18 for a five-under 66 to sit at 14 under for the tournament.

Cam Smith, the 2022 British Open champion who ended his streak of missing seven consecutive cuts this year on Friday, also shot 66 Saturday and was tied for second, two strokes behind.

On the par-four second, McIlroy - who is now tied for 24th at five under - missed the fairway right and his ball ended up in some long grass and under a banana peel which had apparently been thrown away by a spectator.

Golfers are allowed to move loose impediments as long as the player's ball doesn't move in the process, but if the ball had shifted as a result of trying to move a loose item, the player incurs a penalty.

McIlroy tried to hit his ball through the banana peel back on to the fairway, but after it only travelled 30 feet he ended up making a double-bogey six.

"It was sort of a double whammy - it was in the tough grass, and under a banana skin," McIlroy said. "But I shouldn't have been there in the first place."

The Northern Irishman made birdie on the next hole and after another bogey and birdie to complete the front nine, shot a one-over 35 at the turn.

On the back nine which was played in often steady drizzle, McIlroy had four birdies, including on the final two holes as he had done on Friday, when he also shot 68.

"I didn't get off to a great start, but I played well from there," said McIlroy, who made five birdies on his final 10 holes Saturday.

"I am probably going to be too far behind to challenge tomorrow.

"But I'd love the course to keep getting firmer and firmer . . . and if it does I think I could go out there and shoot something very low, eight or nine under."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive McIlroy making three birdies over the final four holes to make the cut during the second round of the Crown Australian Open

McIlroy, whose pre-tournament news conference included comments that Royal Melbourne was not the best sandbelt course in the city, had a wild opening round on Thursday containing six bogeys and five birdies.

The Race to Dubai winner is making his first appearance at the Australian Open since 2015, and also won the event in 2013.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at how McIlroy won the Stonehaven Cup with a thrilling victory in the 2013 contest

The winner of the Australian Open, which is the second event on the European tour's new schedule of tournaments for late this year and 2026, receives a Masters exemption next year. And the top three finishers not already exempt will qualify for the British Open in 2026 at Royal Birkdale.

Who will win the Crown Australian Open? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 2.30am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with no contract.