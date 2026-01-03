 Skip to content

TGL golf: Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf earn first win in tournament with victory over Justin Rose's Los Angeles

Rory McIlroy faces Justin Rose in singles as Boston Common Golf start 2026 TGL season with victory; Michael Thorbjornsen impresses after stepping up to play with Hideki Matsumaya and Adam Scott unavailable; watch every TGL match in 2026 exclusively live on Sky Sports

Saturday 3 January 2026 07:48, UK

Watch highlights as Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf earned their first win in TGL golf with victory over Justin Rose's Los Angeles

Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf finally secured their first TGL victory as Michael Thorbjornsen sparkled in a 7-5 triumph over 2025 semi-finalists Los Angeles.

Boston had gone winless in the opening season of TGL, finishing bottom of the five-team table, but got their second campaign off to a successful start at SoFiCenter.

Thorbjornsen, who stepped up to compete alongside McIlroy and Keegan Bradley with Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama unavailable, sealed Boston's victory on the final hole when he converted a 15-foot eagle putt in his singles match against Sahith Theegala.

McIlroy played Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in singles, making a birdie at 10 to earn Boston a point, having earlier put his side 4-3 up during the triples by draining a tricky putt as the Hammer was taken.

Image: McIlroy's team went winless in the inaugural season of TGL in 2025

McIlroy's showdown with Rose evoked memories of their play-off at The Masters last April, which the Northern Irishman won to clinch the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy: Win was a long time coming

Speaking after Boston's win in Florida on Friday, McIlroy said: "It's been a long time coming for Keegan [Bradley] and I to get a win.

"Lot of quality shots, a lot of birdies and eagles and Hammers thrown and bullets dodged. It was back and forth. It was certainly fun to play."

Thorbjornsen, who became the first TGL player to make four putts from outside 10 feet in a match, had given Boston a 6-5 lead when he rolled in a 17-footer at 12 while facing Theegala and his 15-footer soon after rubberstamped the side's maiden victory.

Thorbjornsen, 24, had seen his first TGL shot end up in a bunker while playing in the triples but he impressed from that point on.

How does team golf work in TGL? Take a closer look at how the tech-infused golf league works

Take a look at how the TGL golf courses are made up and what changes have been made ahead of the 2026 season

What's next in TGL?

The next TGL match sees 2025 champions Atlanta Drive GC take on The Bay, live on Sky Sports Golf from 10pm UK and Ireland on Tuesday January 6. Watch every TGL match in 2026 exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf or stream contract-free with NOW.

