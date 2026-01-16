Sony Open in Hawaii: Nick Taylor holds share of lead in PGA Tour season opener

Defending champion Nick Taylor earned a share of the lead at eight under alongside Kevin Roy after day one of the PGA Tour season opener at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Taylor, who won last year in a playoff, and the early starters caught a break when the wind didn't arrive until the afternoon. The Canadian was sharp with his irons and expertly handled the par threes at Waialae Country Club for an opening 62.

"I think we got lucky with the forecast this morning. I expected some more wind," Taylor said. "A lot of the wind is going with the dogleg, so it felt like some of the tee shots maybe weren't as challenging."

Image: Nick Taylor won the Sony Open in Hawaii last year

Roy had seven birdies in 11 holes at the start of his round, while he finished with a birdie on the par-five 18th to help earn him his share of the lead.

This is the latest start to the PGA Tour season after The Sentry at Kapalua on Maui was canceled due to water issues.

The tournament has attracted four of the world's top 10, albeit with none of the top three of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy or Tommy Fleetwood participating.

World No 7, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, is five shots off the pace after his opening rounf of 67.

S.H. Kim birdied his last three holes in a bogey-free round for a 67, the same score as playing partners Ben Griffin, coming off a three-win season and a Ryder Cup debut, and Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup. All three sit one shot off the lead, alongside John VanDerLaan.

Vijay Singh, the 62-year-old Hall of Famer who used a one-time career money exemption, carded two double bogeys and yet still shot a 68 to sit two under. Jordan Spieth also shot a 68 after a round that featured six birdies to four bogeys.

