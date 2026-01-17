Sony Open in Hawaii: England's John Parry one shot off halfway lead

A late dropped shot left England's John Parry one shot off the halfway lead in the PGA Tour season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii.

Parry recovered from two dropped strokes after the turn with back-to-back birdies to take a share of the lead before dropping another shot on the 16th.

His second-round 68 leaves him on eight-under-par, one behind a five-way tie for the lead which includes defending champion Nick Taylor of Canada and Belgium's Adrien Dumont de Chassart.

"The wind was strong and with some gusts," Taylor said. "A lot of the holes were relatively crosswind, so it was tough to get the yardages correctly.

"Sometimes it would hurt, sometimes it would help. Almost had to time your shots correctly and get a little bit of luck, too."

Parry's fellow countryman Harry Hall is two shots further back, while Scotland's Robert MacIntyre finished with two bogeys - after dropping two shots on the second - to sit on two-under-par.

That is level with with former Masters and US PGA champion Vijay Singh, who made the cut on his return to the PGA Tour at the age of 62.

