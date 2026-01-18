Dubai Invitational: Rory McIlroy reflects on 'good week' and discusses areas for improvement ahead of Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy has identified areas of his game to work on ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, having ‘learned a lot of stuff’ during his late title push at the Dubai Invitational.

An eventful first start of 2026 saw McIlroy birdie four of the last six holes in an opening-round 66 and then found the water four times during a second-round 74, with back-to-back 68s over the weekend leaving him tied-third and two strokes behind Nacho Elvira.

McIlroy went into the final day three shots back and fell six behind when he cancelled out a chip-in birdie at the third with two bogeys over his next three holes, only to charge up the leaderboard with a sensational run of five consecutive birdies from the ninth.

The birdie burst lifted McIlroy into a share of the lead and the Northern Irishman remained in title contention until a final-hole bogey, with the world No 2 able to take positives from his impressive fightback.

"I was just trying to get the most out of what I had," McIlroy admitted about his final round, where he mixed six birdies with three bogeys. "I didn't get off to the greatest of starts [on Sunday].

Image: Rory McIlroy started his year with a tied-third finish at the Dubai Invitational

"I hit a couple good tee shots, a good iron shot into the eighth hole, a couple good shots into nine and converted that. I hit some really about shots after that and converted some putts.

"I wasn't really focused on winning the tournament. I was just trying to piece it together and make some good swings and try to hit a few more fairways, which I did for the most part. Would have been nice to hit the fairway at the last to give myself a chance for birdie there.

"Overall, it was a good first week back. I felt like I learned a lot of stuff about my game. I wasn't very sharp, but hopefully I'm a little bit sharper going into next week than I was going into this week."

McIlroy introduced a different set of TaylorMade irons and a new golf ball ahead of his 2026 return, having started tinkering with his set-up during his Crown Australian Open appearance last month.

The Masters champion finished outside the top 20 of the 60-man field in driving accuracy, greens in regulation and scrambling in Dubai, yet started a calendar year with a top-five finish for the 16th time in 20 years.

McIlroy will now be the pre-tournament favourite to claim his first win of 2026 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, 20 years on from making his debut at the event and a tournament where he has won four times.

Image: McIlroy has won seven titles in Dubai - four at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and three at the DP World Tour Championship

"I need to hit a few more fairways," McIlroy added. "I don't think I'm hitting the club that badly, it's just maybe some strategy off the tee.

"I was hitting driver a lot this week, more for practice than anything else. Next week at the Emirates, it's obviously important to get the ball in the fairway and give yourself chances from there.

"I think that was maybe a little bit of distance control, but I felt like I was figuring that out as the week went on. Short game and putting felt good, which is a really good sign.

"I just need to tidy up the ball-striking a little bit, and I'll hopefully be right there next week."

McIlroy claimed his maiden Hero Dubai Desert Classic title as a 19-year-old in 2009 - his first professional victory - before adding further wins in 2015, 2023 and 2024, with Dame Laura Davies backing him to win the Dallah Trophy for a record-extending fifth time.

"I think that course is built for him - he's won there many times," Davies told Sky Sports. "If Rory doesn't win, then I'll be very surprised."

