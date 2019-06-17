US Open: Gary Woodland finishes off Pebble Beach win in some style

Gary Woodland had three putts from 30 feet to win his maiden major title after a dramatic final day of the 119th US Open, but the champion needed only one!

Woodland held off a valiant challenge from two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and played superb golf down the stretch to maintain his lead over the chasing pack, including a stunning par save on the 17th.

Three composed shots down the iconic final hole left him looking at a lengthy putt for a four, and he would have been perfectly happy to lag to a few inches, mark his ball and wait for playing partner Justin Rose to hole out.

But his putt trundled down the slope on a great line, and his ball dropped into the centre of the cup to complete a 69 and three-shot triumph on 12 under par, sparking wild celebrations from his family waiting behind the green.

Click on the video above to see Woodland's stylish finish to his US Open victory at Pebble Beach ...