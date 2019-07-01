The 148th Open: Watch all four days from Royal Portrush on Sky Sports

The final men’s major of the year is nearly upon us, with extended coverage of The 148th Open live this month on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel.

Golf's original major returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951, with the world's top players all heading to Royal Portrush to try and lift the Claret Jug.

Francesco Molinari returns to defend his title after last year's breakthrough victory at Carnoustie, while Rory McIlroy looks for a win on home soil to add to his four major victories.

Tiger Woods makes his first competitive start since last month's US Open at Pebble Beach, having registered a 15th major title earlier in the year the Masters, while Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland arrive as the other major champions in 2019.

Woods' victory at The Masters was his 81st PGA Tour title and his first major win since 2008

All four rounds will once again be live exclusively on Sky Sports The Open, with 14 hours of action on each of the first two days and play covered from first tee until last over the weekend.

To whet your appetite ahead of this year's contest, the fourth major in as many months, click on the video above to look at some of the tournament's most iconic moments and hear from Northern Ireland's previous major champions!

Clarke won The Open in 2011

Watch The 148th Open live from Monday 16th July on Sky Sports The Open. Live coverage begins with the Tee Times announcement show from 1pm.