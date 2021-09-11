BMW PGA Championship: Pairings and tee times for the final round at Wentworth
A look at the pairings and tee times for the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
GB & Irl unless stated - all times BST
0640 Jeff Winther (Den), Max Kieffer (Ger)
0650 Robin Roussel (Fra), Antoine Rozner (Fra)
0700 Ross McGowan, Steven Brown
0710 Daniel Gavins, Nacho Elvira (Esp)
0720 Julian Suri (USA), Joel Stalter (Fra)
0730 Alex Levy (Fra), Richie Ramsay
0740 Danny Willett, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)
0750 Graeme McDowell, David Horsey
0800 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Joost Luiten (Ned)
0810 Oliver Wilson, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
0825 Grant Forrest, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
0835 Alex Noren (Swe), Adrian Otaegui (Esp)
0845 Robert Rock, Jordan Smith
0855 Richard Bland, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
0905 David Howell, Kalle Samooja (Fin)
0915 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Lee Westwood
0925 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Paul Waring
0935 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Victor Perez (Fra)
0945 Sam Horsfield, Miguel Angel Jimenez (Esp)
0955 Mikko Korhonen (Fin), Johannes Veerman (USA)
1010 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Dean Burmester (Rsa)
1020 Stephen Gallacher, Jack Senior
1030 George Coetzee (Rsa), Matthew Southgate
1040 Fabrizio Zanotti (Par), Joachim B Hansen (Den)
1050 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Ross Fisher
1100 Alexander Bjork (Swe), David Drysdale
1110 David Law, Matt Fitzpatrick
1120 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Marcus Armitage
1130 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp)
1140 Justin Rose, Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1155 Matthias Schwab (Aut), Tommy Fleetwood
1205 Andrew Johnston, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)
1215 Aaron Rai, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
1225 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)
1235 Justin Walters (Rsa), Shane Lowry
1245 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Sean Crocker (USA)
1255 Adam Scott (Aus), Jamie Donaldson
1305 Billy Horschel (Che), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1315 Francesco Laporta (Ita), Laurie Canter