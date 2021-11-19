PGA Tour: Rory Sabbatini disqualified from RSM Classic after rules breach involving stickers

Rory Sabbatini was disqualified from the RSM Classic

Rory Sabbatini was disqualified at the PGA Tour's RSM Classic after stickers on one of his clubs were found to have breached golf's rules.

The Olympic silver medallist had birdied five of his last six holes to post a four-under 68 on the Plantation Course, one of two in use during the event, only for the Slovakian to be removed from the event shortly after his opening round.

In a statement on Twitter, the PGA Tour said: "Rory Sabbatini DQ from The RSM Classic due to a violation of Rule 4.1. Sabbatini had a non-conforming external attachment to the face of a club he used during the round."

Rory Sabbatini DQ from The RSM Classic due to a violation of Rule 4.1. Sabbatini had a non-conforming external attachment to the face of a club he used during the round. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 18, 2021

Sabbatini realised he hadn't removed reflective stickers from the club face of one of his fairway woods, often used in practice to help track club head speed, which he discovered meant the club was non-conforming after requesting a ruling post-round.

"There are stickers, reflective stickers. [They are] tiny," John Munch, the PGA Tour's senior tournament director equipment standards, told Golf Channel. "The players use them to track club head speed when they practice and he just didn't take them off."

The scoring average of 66.31 on the Seaside Course during the first round of The RSM Classic is the second-lowest scoring average on a single course in a single PGA TOUR round on record (1983-present).



Lowest: 66.28, 2003 American Express (Indian Wells, 32 players) — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 18, 2021

Sebastian Munoz flirted with a '59 round' on his way to grabbing the early lead in Georgia, posting a 10-under 60 at the Sea Island Golf Club to open up a one-shot advantage.

Former major champion Zach Johnson is a shot back alongside Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie and Canada's Mackenzie Hughes, with Corey Conners within two of the lead after making six consecutive birdies on his way to a eight-under 62.

Ireland's Seamus Power is three behind and England's David Skinns is four off the pace after a low-scoring opening day, with Justin Rose and Matt Wallace both in the group on five under.

