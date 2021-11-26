DP World Tour: Two South African events removed from schedule due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

The Joburg Open will be the only DP World Tour event in 2021

The Joburg Open will be the final DP World Tour event of 2021 due to Covid-19 travel restrictions being imposed in South Africa.

The tournament was due to be the first of three consecutive South African-based events to start the DP World Tour season, also co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, only for changes to be made because of concerns surrounding a new Covid-19 variant in the country.

The event at Randpark Golf Club will finish on Sunday as scheduled, despite over 20 players withdrawing during the first two rounds to try and return home before the travel restrictions were imposed. The next two events have been removed from the DP World Tour schedule.

Ireland's Paul Dunne was among the players to withdraw mid-tournament from the season opener

Next week's South African Open Championship, taking place at Gary Player Country Club at Sun City, will now only be a Sunshine Tour event and take place with a limited prize fund of $500,000.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship, scheduled to be played at Leopard Creek Country Club from December 9-12, has been cancelled due to the impact of the travel restrictions imposed.

