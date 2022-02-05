DP World Tour: Nicolai Hojgaard moves three ahead of David Law at Ras al Khaimah Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the third round of the Ras al Khaimah Championship from the United Arab Emirates Highlights of the third round of the Ras al Khaimah Championship from the United Arab Emirates

Nicolai Hojgaard produced a blistering finish to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the DP World Tour’s Ras al Khaimah Championship.

The Dane birdied five of his final six holes to card an eight-under 64 at Al Hamra Golf Club, matching the lowest round of the day, with the fast finish moving Hojgaard to 20 under and three ahead of Scotland's David Law.

Law held the halfway lead in and enjoyed a steady start on day three as he was four under through 11, three clear of the world No 100, before Hojgaard pulled ahead with a storming finish.

The 20-year-old followed back-to-back birdies from the 13th with successive gains from the 16th to edge into a one-shot lead, with a two-shot swing at the final hole seeing Hojgaard make a closing birdie and Law finish with a bogey-six.

"I'm just thinking about the par fives, playing them in four under every day and see if I can make birdies on the rest of the holes," Hojgaard said. "I'm just trying to focus on the things I can control, which is commitment and trying to free up and so far I'm happy with how that's gone."

Højgaard enters Sunday targeting a second DP World win before his 21st birthday and will once again tee it up alongside Law, who mixed four birdies with a lone bogey to close a third-round 69.

"It's annoying to finish like that," Law said. "I played pretty good until the last four holes and then I struggled. Got a bit greedy, thought we could maybe nick it with a three wood, chase it up the front and make a four which is a mentality you want to have. You're always trying to better yourself and get better.

"There were a lot of positives and a lot of things to take into tomorrow. It would have been nice to nick one at the last and be closer to Nicolai but it hasn't worked out that way."

Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen is a short further back on 16 under, while Oliver Bekker of South Africa holds fourth place on his own on 15 under after matching Hojgaard's 64.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, the highest-ranked player through to the weekend after Richard Bland missed the cut, is six strokes back in tied-fourth alongside Jordan Smith, Thomas Detry and Johannes Veerman.

