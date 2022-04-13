Bryson DeChambeau: American will undergo hand surgery after playing injured at The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is to undergo surgery on his left hand after playing through injury to compete at The Masters last week.

The former US Open champion said he had ignored medical advice and taken a "huge risk" to return early from an injury lay-off this year, and will now pay a price with the operation putting his participation in next month's PGA Championship in doubt.

DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff, confirmed to Sports Illustrated that the 28-year-old would undergo surgery.

"Bryson will undergo surgery on his hamate bone in his left hand," he said. "We look forward to a smooth recovery and rehab process. Bryson looks forward to returning as soon as he is cleared to do so."

DeChambeau missed the cut in Augusta after finishing 12 over par after the opening two days.

He was sidelined for six weeks with hand and hip problems before contesting the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last month in Austin, where he won just half a point from three matches in the group stages.

The former US Open champion also missed the cut in the Valero Texas Open and said he was operating on 80 per cent power heading into the Masters.

DeChambeau said he first suffered a partial tear to his hip labrum two years ago and injured his hand late last year before exacerbating the problem in a fall while playing table tennis in Saudi Arabia in February.