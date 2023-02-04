AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Ireland's Seamus Power two shots off lead after second-round 64

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am The best of the action from the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Seamus Power carded a seven-under 64 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to move two strokes behind halfway leader Kurt Kitayama.

Irishman Power, playing at the Monterey Peninsula course, fired six birdies, an eagle and a solitary bogey after an even-par opening round at Spyglass Hill which had included a triple bogey.

Power went on a four-birdie stretch from holes four to seven and then after his sole blemish on 11 he rebounded immediately by picking up a shot at 12.

He eagled 16 and birdied 18 to leave himself in a strong position to push for a third PGA Tour victory, with his second having come at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October.

The 35-year-old, who is now in a share of sixth place, said: "The first five, six holes was kind of rainy and the ball just wasn't going anywhere. Not much wind.

"Then we got to the turn and then for like an hour, hour and a half, it really blew pretty strongly for a while. The last few holes was very pleasant.

"It was one of those days kind of like back home in Ireland where you get a lot of seasons in one day."

Justin Rose is a shot behind Power on six under following a second successive three-under round, this one coming at Spyglass Hill after the 42-year-old played Pebble Beach on Thursday.

Leader Kitayama teed up at Pebble Beach on Friday, posting a two-under 70 with all the action coming on his back nine after he began with 10 consecutive pars.

Kitayama's final eight holes included three birdies and a dropped shot, leaving the American at nine under and one clear of compatriots Brandon Wu, Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bradley and Hank Lebioda.

Elsewhere, Viktor Hovland is alongside Rose on six under, while Jordan Spieth lies five shots back on four under after a three-under second round at Monterey Peninsula.

First-round leader Harry Hall, of England, has dropped back to five under and a share of 22nd place after shooting two-over par at Pebble Beach.

