The Masters: Groups and tee times for weather-delayed third round at Augusta National

Brooks Koepka holds a two-shot halfway lead at The Masters

Groups and tee times for the weather-delayed third round at The Masters, being played in threeballs and off split tees at Augusta National.

All times BST; USA unless stated

(x) denotes amateurs

Starting at hole 1

1630 Adam Scott (Aus), Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1642 Tom Kim (Kor), Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

1654 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1706 K.H Lee (Kor), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Patrick Reed

1718 Justin Rose (Eng), Russell Henley, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1730 Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1742 Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

1754 Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Jason Day (Aus)

1806 Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm (Esp), Sam Bennett (x)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite the testing weather condition, Jon Rahm remains excited for the final two rounds of The Masters. Despite the testing weather condition, Jon Rahm remains excited for the final two rounds of The Masters.

Starting at hole 10

1630 Sepp Straka (Aut), Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson

1642 Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tony Finau

1654 Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Mito Pereira (Chi)

1706 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa, Chris Kirk

1718 Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Zach Johnson

1730 Fred Couples, Mackenize Hughes (Can), Seamus Power (Irl)

1742 JT Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell

1754 Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings

1806 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im (Kor)

Watch The Masters throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Sky Sports Golf, with extended coverage and bonus feeds available all weekend via the red button.

A special 'Live from The Masters' show will offer build-up content and occasional live updates, with full coverage from 7.30pm ahead of the global broadcast window beginning at 8pm.