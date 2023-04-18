Chevron Championship: Georgia Hall says 'hard work is paying off' amid excellent form ahead of first major

Hall has four top-10 finishes in five LPGA Tour events so far this season

Georgia Hall insists her hard work is beginning to pay dividends as she enters the first women's major of the year as one of the world's in-form players.

The world No 10 currently sits top of the LPGA season rankings thanks to four top-10 finishes so far this year, including a tie for sixth at last week's LOTTE Championship.

Hall won her last and only major to date at the 2018 British Open, but arrives at the Chevron Championship well placed to contend for a second crown.

"I don't think I have a weakness in my game at all, and I think that's partially why I've been very consistent," she said on Tuesday. "I think my mentality is the strongest part of my game, and that's the key to why I play well.

"But yeah, I think it's just a combination of the last year or two of hard work and stepping it up another level, and now it's just coming all together very nicely, and I'm glad the hard work is paying off."

Only Nelly Korda (99) has more birdies than Hall (91) so far in 2023, while the Brit (2.480) also sits second only to Ruoning Yin (2.710) in strokes gained per round.

The 27-year-old has credited a refined approach to her putting as one factor behind her improved consistency.

"Yeah, I think I've learnt a lot about my golf swing over the past couple of years and what I'm doing when I'm playing well and thinking about that," she explained. "I know it's silly but I don't really use many drills when I putt. I kind of just would putt around and not think much. Now I've got like this great putting mat that I use, and it just allows me to correct my stroke every time I come to a new week. It makes me have a little bit more confidence with my putting.

"New putter this year. I've had the old putter for maybe eight years, and I've changed, and I think I've been putting quite well with that so far this year. I think that's one of the strongest parts of my game so far."

Hall has already recorded two second-placed LPGA Tour finishes so far on the year, admitting she has never felt better.

"I mean, it's the best - factually - I've been playing," she continued. "I'm No 1 on the Money List and the Race to CME. I've never been this comfortable. I think before a major I've probably felt similar to AIG Women's Open just because that's where I'm from and I have my support there, and I feel very comfortable playing that event.

"Yeah, just a bit of both, but in the US, I think it's definitely the most comfortable that I've felt."

