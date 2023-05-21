News News

News

PGA Championship 2023: Pairings and tee times for Sunday's final round at Oak Hill

Brooks Koepka takes a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners heading into the final day at Oak Hill; Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy all under par; Watch the final round live on Sunday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf

Last Updated: 21/05/23 8:13pm

Scottie Scheffler is four off the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler is four off the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Championship

Pairings and tee times for the final round of the 105th PGA Championship, held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

All times BST; USA unless stated

*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)

Starting at Hole One

1250 Ben Taylor (Eng), Mark Hubbard

1300 Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa (Jpn)

Highlights from the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill which saw Brooks Koepka shoot four under to take the lead heading into the final day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill which saw Brooks Koepka shoot four under to take the lead heading into the final day.
Highlights from the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill which saw Brooks Koepka shoot four under to take the lead heading into the final day.

1310 Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore

1320 Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

1330 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Lee Hodges

1340 Sihwan Kim, Zach Johnson

1350 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Matt Wallace (Eng)

Jordan Spieth hits his opening shot of day three at the PGA Championship into the toilets!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jordan Spieth hits his opening shot of day three at the PGA Championship into the toilets!
Jordan Spieth hits his opening shot of day three at the PGA Championship into the toilets!

1400 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)

1410 Thomas Detry (Bel), Tony Finau

1420 Callum Tarren (Eng), Yannik Paul (Ger)

1430 Max Homa, JT Poston

1440 Patrick Rodgers, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

Justin Rose put on a putting masterclass in his third round to give him an outside chance of glory at the PGA Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Justin Rose put on a putting masterclass in his third round to give him an outside chance of glory at the PGA Championship.
Justin Rose put on a putting masterclass in his third round to give him an outside chance of glory at the PGA Championship.

1450 KH Lee (Kor), Denny McCarthy

1510 Adam Hadwin (Can), Adam Scott (Aus)

1520 Sam Stevens, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1530 Tom Hoge, Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1540 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Jon Rahm (Esp)

Rory McIlroy had a rollercoaster of a third round, but remains in contention heading into the final round of the PGA Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Rory McIlroy had a rollercoaster of a third round, but remains in contention heading into the final round of the PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy had a rollercoaster of a third round, but remains in contention heading into the final round of the PGA Championship.

1550 Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

1600 Harold Varner III, Mito Pereira (Chi)

1610 Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler

1620 Xander Schauffele, Chez Reavie

1630 Alex Smalley, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry received a warm welcome to the tee ahead of round three of the PGA Championship.... but the announcer didn't quite get their names right.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry received a warm welcome to the tee ahead of round three of the PGA Championship.... but the announcer didn't quite get their names right.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry received a warm welcome to the tee ahead of round three of the PGA Championship.... but the announcer didn't quite get their names right.

1640 Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith

1700 Cameron Smith (Aus), Hayden Buckley

1710 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Chris Kirk

1720 Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1730 Adam Svensson (Can), Sepp Straka (Aut)

Bryson DeChambeau was booed on to the opening tee when he was announced to the Oak Hill crowd.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Bryson DeChambeau was booed on to the opening tee when he was announced to the Oak Hill crowd.
Bryson DeChambeau was booed on to the opening tee when he was announced to the Oak Hill crowd.

1740 Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

1750 Cam Davis (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1800 Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1810 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Patrick Reed

1820 Eric Cole, Shane Lowry (Irl)

Justin Rose felt he got the most out of his round and said he's fighting again to give himself the best opportunity to win another major championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Justin Rose felt he got the most out of his round and said he's fighting again to give himself the best opportunity to win another major championship.
Justin Rose felt he got the most out of his round and said he's fighting again to give himself the best opportunity to win another major championship.

1830 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Victor Perez (Fra)

1850 Justin Suh, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1900 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Michael Block [CFPT]

1910 Justin Rose (Eng), Scottie Scheffler

1920 Corey Conners (Can), Bryson DeChambeau

Also See:

1930 Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Who will win the 105th PGA Championship? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Trending

©2023 Sky UK