US Open 2023: Full list of pairings and tee times for final round at Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark take a share of the lead into the final round in California; Rory McIlroy one back and Scottie Scheffler three behind; Watch live on Sunday from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golff
Last Updated: 18/06/23 11:15pm
Pairings and tee times for the final round of the 123rd US Open, held at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
Starting at Hole One
1623 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)
1634 Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon
1645 Adam Svensson (Can), Maxwell Moldovan
1656 Ben Carr (x), David Puig (Esp)
1707 Romain Langasque (Fra), Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa) (x)
1718 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1729 Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1740 Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Gordon Sargent (x)
1751 Sam Bennett, Jordan Smith (Eng)
1807 Nick Hardy, Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1818 Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala
1829 Austin Eckroat, Andrew Putnam
1840 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Kevin Streelman
1851 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Samuel Stevens
1902 Jon Rahm (Esp), Dylan Wu
1913 Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland
1924 Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers
1935 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Brian Harman
1951 Justin Suh, Eric Cole
2002 Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell
2013 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
2024 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Brooks Koepka
2035 Russell Henley, Cameron Young
2046 Tony Finau, Shane Lowry (Irl)
2057 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Collin Morikawa
2108 Patrick Cantlay, Padraig Harrington (Irl)
2119 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
2135 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)
2146 Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim (Kor)
2157 Ryutaro Nagano (Jpn), Xander Schauffele
2208 Harris English, Dustin Johnson
2219 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Scottie Scheffler
2230 Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler
