Ludvig Aberg in Ryder Cup spotlight after putting in fine performance alongside Team Europe captain Luke Donald at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg produced a near-perfect audition in front of Europe captain Luke Donald to boost his chances of making a remarkable Ryder Cup debut in Rome.

Aberg only joined the paid ranks earlier this month but was already on Donald's radar after a stellar amateur career and appearances in professional events which have seen him ranked the 11th-best available European player, according to analytics site DataGolf.

And the 23-year-old made the most of his first day playing alongside Donald at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, carding an opening 65 containing an eagle and seven birdies and marred only by bogeys on the last two holes, to sit one shot behind clubhouse leader Peter Kuest.

"It stings a little bit to finish the way I did," said Aberg, who is eligible for the Ryder Cup as an affiliate member of the DP World Tour.

"I think right now it's a little bit disappointing, but when I get some perspective on it I think I'll be pretty OK with that round.

Luke Donald is Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain this year

"I've been fortunate enough to play a few of these events before so I've been exposed to this a little bit, but I think just going back-to-back weeks is a little bit different from what I've done before. It's just going to take a little time.

"I think being OK with being a little bit uncomfortable at times is going to be key. All in all, it's super fun. It's so much fun to play these events and I'm looking forward to playing a lot more.

"I know what I can do deep down and I know my capabilities, obviously that's what I expect from myself, but it's fun to see where that takes me and hopefully I'll be able to keep it up as well."

Six players will qualify automatically for the European team to face the United States at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club from September 29 to October 1, with Donald having six wild cards at his disposal.

